Indian families are known to host sons-in-law with highest regards. It is almost customary to prepare a lavish meal for son-in-law's visit to make him feel special. But this particular family went an extra mile (err, actually, several miles) to host their future son-in-law. The Andhra family from Narsapuram in West Godavari district celebrated the festival of Makar Sankranti by inviting the son-in-law home for a meal we bet he would have never seen before. A whopping number of 365 different dishes were prepared especially for him and his family for the festive fare.





30 different varieties of curries, rice, Pulihora, Biryani, traditional Godavari sweets, hot and cold beverages, biscuits, fruits, and cakes, paan and imarti (Indian sweet) were served. The immediate family members from the bride's and the groom's side attended the pre-wedding bash. A family member said, "To show our love for our future son-in-law, 365 varieties of food were arranged considering 365 days of a year."





Families of Godavari district are already popular for their illimitable hospitality. Parents Atyam Venkateswara Rao and Madhavi are known gold traders of the area and they surely lived up to the expectations, probably did much more than that. They are getting their daughter Kundavi married to Tummalapalli Subrahmanyam and Annapurna's son Saikrishna soon after the festival.





Reportedly, it was actually the bride's grandfather Achanta Govind and grandmother Nagamani, who came up with the idea and organised this treat, as the festival came right before the impending nuptials. The one-of-a-kind Makar Sankranti feast became the talk of the town in the Godavari district.