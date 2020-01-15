Shilpa Shetty Wishes Her Followers Happy Pongal And Sankranti; Here's What She Made On The Festival

Shilpa Shetty wishes her fans and followers on Pongal and Makar Sankranti.

It is indeed a happy day to celebrate, as two festivals - Pongal and Sankranti - fall on the same day that is 15 January, 2020. Both these are harvest festivals celebrated in different parts of the country. While Makar Sankranti is more of a North Indian tradition in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, Pongal is celebrated in the Southern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. As both the festivities are in full swing, actress Shilpa Shetty too took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers on the happy occasion.





The Bollywood diva began her wishes with a Tamil greeting for Pongal. She then concluded by wishing her followers for both the festivals, Pongal and Makar Sankranti. Shilpa Shetty also showed off the foodie side in the post, as she wished her followers with a plateful of ladoos in her hand. The ladoos seemed to be made of a variety of seeds and nuts in them. "Happy Makar Sankranti and Happpy Pongal to my Instafam! To new beginnings and positive energy... sending you loads of love!" wrote the actress in her post. See Shilpa Shetty's post here:





This is not the only harvest festival that the actress had celebrated. Her previous post on Instagram was that of wishing her followers a Happy Lohri, with a Polaroid-sized picture of herself and her family celebrating the festival. They were gathered around a bonfire and looked like the festival was a lot of fun for the Shettys and the Kundras. Take a look here:





Shilpa Shetty is the ultimate foodie, and she proved it yet again on the occasion of the harvest festival of Pongal and Makar Sankranti. Here's hoping to see more recipes from on her food channel soon.







