Iftaar is the most exciting part of the Ramadan festival. A grand feast breaks the day-long fast every day during the month-long festival. Iftaar is considered more of a community affair where people gather together to enjoy their meal. Bhendi Bazaar in old Mumbai has been holding an Iftaar carnival for as long as we can remember. Every Ramadan, people throng to the bazaar to savour some of the best Iftaar foods. This Ramadan, director Farah Khan Kunder decided to visit the place to indulge in traditional Iftaari. She was accompanied by her brother Sajid Khan and some friends. She even shared a reel on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of the food fiesta at the famous Bhendi bazaar.

Also Read: Artist Uses AI To Show Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Serving Iftaar In Dubai

The video starts with a stall vendor making malpua in a large vessel outside the famous shop 'Shabbir's Tawakkal Sweets'. Then Farah enquires what all foods are being prepared at the stall and a vendor gives a long list of dishes like cheese chicken baida roti, some tawa items, a variety of bora food items, biryani, bheja fry, barbeque seekh kebabs and tikkas. We were still drooling over all these foods when Farah Khan took the camera inside the shop, and showed all the "bhukkads" (hungry people) she came with to the bazaar. We can see Sajid Khan sitting at a table with other friends. Their table is full of delicacies like kebabs, pavs, curry, biryani and sherbet.

Farah Khan captioned the post with: "Iftaari feast #bhendibazaar #foodcoma. Ramzaan Mubarak!"

Take a look:

Also Read: Hina Khan's Iftar Meal Was All About Yummy Food; Guess What All She Ate

With 9.13 lakh views already, the video is going viral. It has clocked in 65K+ likes and more than 400 comments:





"I went here yesterday."

"Farah mem ek baat sach kehna, local market mein khane ka maja hi alag hai" (Farah ma'am, tell honestly, isn't eating at a local market more fun?)

I miss this so much. I wish I could eat this right now.

"Delicious Iftaar items."

"Ohh, you make us hungry. Yummy food. Ramadan Mubarak."

"This is the most beautiful moment of Ramadan month."

"Bon appetite"

"Taste is awesome, already visited this shop."

"You're making me hungry! Yummy!!"

"OMG, this video is such a tease. Now I'm hungry."

"Super, very good food."





Now, do you also want to visit Bhendi Bazar to try these delicious foods? Guess what? We already did. Read about our experience here.