There's something extraordinary about kebabs that can't be put in mere words. Every bite of this Mughal treat offers indulgence and satisfaction to the taste buds as well as appetite. The mushy and melt in mouth texture, soothing aroma, crunchy veggies, juicy meat, or chicken make us fall in love with kebabs time and again. Generally, kebabs are made with meat along with a pool of spices. However, with emerging experiments and re-inventions in the culinary world, kebab now is made with several ingredients; for instance, paneer, soya, mixed veg, chicken and more. If you are a fan of kebabs (just like us), then we have something that may wow you.





Here we bring you a list of 9 seekh kebab recipes which are full of flavours and are sure to impress your family and friends at the table. So, now is the time you wear that chef's hat and try these recipes out. Read on to know them.





Here's A List Of 9 Seekh Kebab Recipes To Try At Home:

1. Mutton Seekh Kebab

Let's hit the list with this classic one. If you are looking to amp up your dinner spread, this evergreen recipe of mutton seekh kebab can be a blockbuster option. It is decadent, fiery, and lip-smacking that we are sure it will become everyone's favourite at the dinner table. Click here for the complete recipe. For more mutton kebab recipes, click here.

2. Chicken Malai Seekh Kebab

Whether it's a party at home or you are craving for something creamy and juicy, these chicken malai seekh kebabs are perfect to satiate it all. Just with a handful of ingredients, you can prepare this stellar dish at home and that too without a large tandoor. Find the recipe here.

3. Paneer Seekh Kebab

If you are vegetarian and want to explore the taste and aroma of kebabs, we suggest you give these paneer seekh kebabs a try. Here is the step-by step detailed-recipe of paneer seekh kebabs, you can make it for any special occasion you like, and the best part is they do not take much time in their preparation.

4. Chicken Seekh Kebab Pulao

If you happen to be a both chicken pulao and chicken kebab lover, here we bring you one unique, yet delectable combination known as chicken seekh kebab pulao. You can also use leftover chicken seekh kebab in the preparation of this pulao recipe. Click here.

5. Baked Chicken Seekh

Seekh kebabs are generally roasted over a bbq, deep-fried or sautéed on tawa in oil but here we've got a stellar seekh kebab recipe where they are baked. If you do not have a grill or tandoor at home, you can try out this easy recipe. Click here.

6. Corn Seekh Kebab

Here we bring you one more recipe of veg seekh kebabs. Much like our all-time favourite chicken kebabs, here corns are mixed with different other ingredients to make soft and smooth seekhs, which are then roasted to perfection. Here's the complete recipe for you.

7. Veg Seekh Kababs

A vegetarian's delight! To make this, all you need to do is prepare a kebab mix by using your favourite vegetables. This kebab uses a delightful mix of carrots, beans and potatoes. While carrots and beans help in adding the required crunch in the recipe, potatoes ground it. Click here for the complete recipe.

8. Nazuk Gosht Ki Seekh

Last but not the least! Here we bring you a stellar starter recipe for your next dinner party, these lamb seekh kebabs are succulent, juicy and extremely flavourful. Wondering how to make them at home? Click here. For more mutton recipes, click here.

9. Seekh Kebab Masala

A curry of kebabs, tomato puree and a pool of aromatic masala makes a substantial main dish. Make it as your next dinner spread, serve it with roti/naan and some onion rings alongside. Find the recipe here.





Try these recipes at home to impress your friends and family.




