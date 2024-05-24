First, let us take a moment and wish Shirish Kunder a very happy birthday. The filmmaker turns 51 today [May 24] and wishes have been flowing in from all quarters. But the most special message came from his wife, film director Farah Khan who dedicated a post to Shirish and called him “father of the year”. On Shirish's big day, Farah blessed the internet with a few unseen glimpses of her family spending some quality time together. Of course, it comes loaded with yummy-licious foodie tales. On Friday, Farah dropped a series of throwback pictures on Instagram. The opening frame shows birthday boy Shirish busy barbequing with his kids Czar Kunder, Anya Kunder and Diva Kunder.





The picture shows two barbeque grills set up on the terrace. While Shirish and Czar are grilling chicken tikka and paneer, Diva can be seen barbequing corn and mushrooms. Anya, on the other hand, can be seen marinating the chicken pieces to be grilled. We can also see three different marination pastes placed on the counter. All this while the trio is laughing their hearts out. Sharing the image, Farah Khan wrote, “Happy birthday to the father of the year Shirish Kunder, thank you for letting me post these...and the added years are only being kinder to you than the rest of us.”





Farah Khan Kunder's gastronomical adventures never fail to entertain the internet. Earlier, this month the stars of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives — Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari — enjoyed a fun lunch with Farah Khan. Of course, they treated us to glimpses of their lunch date. They visited a restaurant in Mumbai, wherein the ladies relished traditional thalis. Maheep dropped a picture of the meal on her Instagram Stories. The thali included okra sabzi, aloo rasedar, various types of dals and curries, bajra rotis, papads, pickles, different types of farsan (snacks), a piece of dhokla, a vada, halwa, and what appeared to be rasmalai. In addition, glasses of buttermilk were also seen kept next to the thalis. Maheep wrote, “Lunch with Farah Khan,” and Neelam Kothari reshared it on her Instagram Stories.





The picture was later shared by Bhavana Pandey on her Instagram Stories. Resharing Bhavana's post, Maheep Kapoor said, “I'm having ajwain water now as recommended by you, delicious meal! Thank you, Farah Khan.” Read all about it here.





We can't wait to get a glimpse of Farah Khan's next gastronomical adventure.