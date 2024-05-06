The stars of Fabulous Wives Of Bollywood Lives — Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari — enjoyed a fun lunch with Farah Khan on Sunday. They visited Shree Thaker Bhojanalay in Mumbai, where the ladies savoured traditional thalis. Maheep posted a picture of the meal on her Instagram Stories. The plate featured okra sabzi, aloo rasedar, various types of dals and curries, bajra rotis, papads, pickles, different types of farsan (snacks), a piece of dhokla, a vada, halwa, and what appeared to be rasmalai. Additionally, glasses of buttermilk were also spotted. Maheep captioned the post by writing, “Lunch with Farah Khan,” and Neelam Kothari reshared it on her Instagram Stories.

The post was later shared by Bhavana Pandey. Resharing Bhavana Pandey's post, Maheep Kapoor said, “I'm having ajwain water now as recommended by you, delicious meal! Thank you Farah Khan.”

If you also want to recreate this thali, below are some recipes that you can check out:

1. Masala Bhindi

This dish features okra cooked with a mix of spices. It's a popular choice due to its vibrant colours and aromatic appeal, perfect for those who enjoy bold flavours. Click here for the recipe.

2. Aloo Rasedar

Potatoes are simmered in a spiced tomato-based gravy. The dish is hearty and comforting, making it a favourite among families. The softness of the potatoes contrasts wonderfully with the savoury gravy. Recipe here.

3. Steamed Dhokla

This Gujarati snack is light and fluffy, made from a fermented batter. It is steamed to perfection and topped with a tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves. The tangy taste and airy texture make it a great choice for a snack or part of a light meal. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Tadka Dal

Lentils are cooked to perfection and tempered with spices like cumin and mustard seeds. The result is a flavourful and nutritious dish that pairs well with rice or bread. It is a staple in many Indian households due to its simplicity and comforting taste. Detailed recipe here.

5. Sooji Halwa

Semolina is cooked with ghee, sugar, and cardamom to create this sweet dessert. It has a smooth and melt-in-your-mouth texture. This dessert is loved for its simplicity yet indulgent taste. Follow the recipe here.



