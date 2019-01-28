Shibani Dandekar Shows Love To Junk Food: Her Fans Have Just One Question

Highlights Shibani has been making headlines for her pics with Farhan Akhtar

Shibani shared a picture of herself eating pizza, burger and fries

A number of commenters asked Shibani the same thing

Bollywood actor and model Shibani Dandekar has a huge fan following from around the world. The diva, who is popular for her gorgeous looks, is currently reportedly dating actor-director Farhan Akhtar and the two are becoming quite a hot favourite of the shutterbugs. Dandekar, who was last seen in Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer 'Sultan', has over a million followers on Instagram and the diva is quite active on her page. She regularly shares pictures and videos from work and her photoshoots, giving us all a peak into her glamorous life. Recently, she made headlines for a number of pictures that she shared from rumoured beau Farhan Akhtar's birthday bash. The alleged couple celebrated Akhtar's birthday with a cosy movie night, complete with a popcorn station. The pictures sure got people talking and now rumours are rife that the couple may be planning to tie the knot soon.





Shibani Dandekar has a petite figure and just looking at her will give you the impression that the 38-year-old eats healthy all the time. Well, she recently posted a picture of herself romancing some seriously greasy and unhealthy carbs on her Instagram page. The pictures shows Shibani taking a bite out of a juicy-looking burger, while also sneaking a huge pizza and a plateful of fries out of the refrigerator.





Also Read: Diet And Fitness Secrets Of Farhan Akhtar

Take a look at Shibani Dandekar's photo showing her romancing the carbs:

Shibani captioned the image as, "If you don't gram it, did it happen? - Gaurav Kapur @gauravkaps wise words! In this case it didn't! Thank you @drewnealpt @cindyjourdain81 ... 3 weeks in and feeling real good." Well, we all know that the beauty didn't actually eat all that junk food and even her fans will have no problem in believing the same. But everybody commenting on her picture seemed to have the same question: Where is that drool worthy and amazingly huge pizza from? Now, that is something we would also love to know! Shibani, are you listening? Needless to say, Dandekar usually follows a very healthy and disciplined diet, which is rich in proteins, as well as fruits and vegetables.





Well we hope Shibani Dandekar clears the air soon and tells us where and how we can get our hands on that pizza from!







