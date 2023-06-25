Visiting pubs, bars, and clubs and hanging out with friends is just how many people like to spend their weekends. After all, who doesn't enjoy good food and drinks, some dancing, and lots of laughter? However, one such 'fun' night took a dangerous turn when a fight broke out between customers and the staff in a Mumbai pub. The Bandra police have registered a case and arrested approximately seven individuals, including the bar manager and bouncer. A video of the incident, showing both parties involved in the fight, is now going viral on social media. The clip begins with the staff using rods to beat up customers. As the video progresses, they punch and kick customers while pushing them inside a lift in the passage area. According to the Bandra police, the fight was reported around 1 am on Saturday night.

As reported by News 18, the police said, “There was some argument, after which club bouncers thrashed the customers. A case was registered after a complaint was registered and based on it, seven people have been arrested.” Twitter users have also expressed their disappointment over the staff's behaviour. One of them said, “This is ridiculous! The staff should have simply restrained the guest and removed them from the premises.”

Some even stated that the bar should be shut down. "Escobar should be closed. Bouncers are being paid from customers' expenses. Hospitality has gone for a toss. Just because they are bouncers doesn't give them the right to engage in fights. They have the right to remove guests from the club, but physical aggression is strictly prohibited," read a tweet.

A customer shared their ordeal of being charged an additional 30% at the same bar. They wrote, "We were charged 30% more than the actual bill amount here. We were attending a friend's birthday party. The management's attitude was extremely poor when confronted and found guilty. I would advise avoiding this place."

This incident has come to light days after a fight broke out between customers and restaurant staff in Noida's Spectrum Mall over service charges on the bill. According to reports, the altercation occurred at a restaurant called 'Float by Duty-Free'. Allegedly, the customers requested the removal of the service charges from the bill, but the restaurant staff declined their request. This led to an argument, which eventually turned physical. Read the full story here.