For some people, food is just a means of sustenance. But for others - food is no less than a passion. If you are wondering what we mean, let us explain. Recently, a number of instances have shown people in fights over food. Just a week ago, an incident surfaced from a mall in Noida wherein there was a brawl between restaurant staff and customers. The diners claimed that they were asked to pay a service charge in spite of it being a voluntary payment. And now, another food fight has surfaced on the internet. At a McDonald's restaurant in Australia, a food fight erupted between a customer and staff. Take a look:

The video was shared on an Instagram handle named @browncardigan. It was originally posted by Dave Ommundson. The clip has gone viral and has already received over 1.1 million views and 39k likes. In the clip, we could see the customer wearing a pink sweatshirt and white shorts. He was waiting at the McDonald's counter in Australia. Someone from the staff side splashed a drink on his face. It appeared that something the customer said angered the waiter. Later, the customer retaliated with equal force and a tussle erupted at the McDonald's outlet.

A number of users reacted to the viral video of the food fight at McDonald's Australia. Some felt that the fight was uncalled for and the staff member should not have thrown the coffee at the user. "Whatever the customer did, the staff was not allowed to throw the coffee," commented one user. Some others felt that the customer was also equally at fault for starting the fight. "My heart breaks for those behind the counter. They work so hard. So hard," said another user.

Meanwhile, McDonald's Australia said in a statement that they would take up the matter with the franchise. "The behaviour of our employees in this video is not in accordance with our policies and we are looking into this with the restaurant. Anti-social behaviour is not tolerated in our restaurants and we expect our people to be treated with respect at all times. We will always do our best for our customers, but we won't accept abuse, intimidation, threats or violence towards our employees," McDonald's said."

What did you think of the food fight video? Tell us in the comments.