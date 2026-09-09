The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of an IRCTC-linked supplier in Kurla and three food establishments at ISKCON, Juhu, for alleged violations of norms.





The FDA suspended the licence of R K Associates & Hoteliers in Kurla West after an inspection on September 2 found cockroaches in storage and processing areas, uncovered food, food preparation near open garbage, damaged floor tiles, cracks and damaged surfaces on walls, among other deficiencies, an official release said.





The FDA has launched a state-wide crackdown on food establishments violating the laws and rules regarding hygiene and food safety after IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took over as its commissioner in May this year.

The inspector also found deficiencies in personal hygiene at R K Associates & Hoteliers. An employee with an injured finger was allegedly handling food, and only 21 of the 34 food handlers could produce medical fitness certificates.

Inspections were also carried out on September 3 at three food establishments at ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Hare Krishna Land, Juhu, an official release said.





At one of the establishments, the FDA found inadequate records of periodic testing of water used for food production, improper inspection of raw materials and improper temperature and humidity conditions for storing raw and prepared food, the release said.





It also found food and non-food items stored in a manner that posed a risk of cross-contamination, pest infestation, inadequate cleaning and lack of calibration of measuring and monitoring devices.





It issued the licence suspension order on September 7 after examining the inspection report and photographs, the FDA said.





The food services restaurant at ISKCON, Juhu, was found to have an open rear kitchen entrance without adequate measures to prevent pest entry, no required laboratory testing, inadequate lighting, deficiencies in raw-material inspection and cleaning, clogged drains with food waste and pest droppings, and lapses in medical examinations, vaccination and training records of food handlers.

The third establishment, ISKCON Govindas Restaurant, was found to have deficiencies in food testing, drinking-water testing, raw-material inspection and segregation, cleaning, drainage, pest control, calibration of equipment and food-handler hygiene and training. Its licence was suspended with immediate effect on September 7.

Elsewhere, an FDA inspector recommended suspension of the food licence of 'Bombay's - The Food Fusion Cafe' in suburban Ghatkopar. Inspectors found uncovered rice, raw chicken kept in an open container, improperly sealed cut vegetables, inadequate refrigerator temperature, defective drainage and unclean utensils, besides missing records related to water testing, staff medical examinations, vaccination, and laboratory testing, the release said.





Officials also recommended suspension of the registration certificate of Shree Madhuram in Borivali East after finding that an establishment registered as a hawker or mobile food vendor was operating as a food service restaurant. Inspectors allegedly found flies, rotten vegetables, stagnant water, defective drainage, absence of a refrigerator temperature display and missing food-safety and staff records.





The FDA also suspended the licenses of Kothari Sweet and Mulund Farsan Mart in Mulund West, and Maharashtra Biryani Centre in Goregaon East, the release said.





In neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the FDA suspended the food business license of Mateshwari Milk located in Kharghar for alleged violations of various norms following an inspection on September 1.





The firm claimed to sell pasteurised standardised and toned milk despite having no pasteurisation equipment on site. Loose toned milk was being falsely marketed as cow milk, while loose standardised milk was sold as buffalo milk, the FDA release claimed.





The facility also failed to meet basic quality control and sanitation standards, it said.



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