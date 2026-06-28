The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to SAJ Food Products after receiving a consumer complaint alleging misleading claims about its "Eat Fit Digestive Biscuits." The food regulator has asked the manufacturer to submit an explanation within seven days. It warned that failure to respond within the stipulated time could lead to regulatory action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.





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The notice follows allegations that the product's marketing claims may be misleading to consumers. The complaint alleged that the product's front label claimed "100% Atta," while the ingredients list declared only 72.33% atta. FSSAI said it found multiple instances of non-compliance with the labelling and advertising claims made for the product.

According to the regulator, the "No Added Sugar" claim was misleading because the biscuits contain maltodextrin and glucose syrup solids. It also said the "100% Atta" claim was misleading, as the product contains other ingredients and additives and does not comply with FSSAI's advisory against using "100%" claims.





The regulator further said the use of the product name "Eat Fit Digestive" requires scientific justification under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018.

Earlier, FSSAI shared a list of food products that came under its scanner for allegedly using misleading brand names, product names and marketing claims that could violate food labelling rules.





The regulator said it has issued notices to several Food Business Operators (FBOs) for possible violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. According to FSSAI, some products may have used brand names or claims that could give consumers a false impression of the product's ingredients, nutritional value, or health benefits.





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Some of the brands included Healthy Master & Vision, Neuherbs True Vitamin, The Health Factory Zero Maida Whole Wheat Bread, The Health Factory Zero Maida Pizza Base, Healthy Choice Healthy Food for Healthy Life Poha and Emami Healthy & Tasty. Click here to read the full story.