Salads have come a long way from being seen as mere “diet food” to becoming vibrant, flavour-packed meals that satisfy both the stomach and the taste buds. Whether you are managing your weight or simply craving a lighter and refreshing alternative to your regular meals, salads are a great choice. However, when searching for salad recipes online, the exquisite variety of ingredients can make you feel overwhelmed and hopeless. What is healthy? What will suit your palate? What if we told you that you can make simple ingredient swaps in your desi salads to make them as delicious and nutritious? Well, it is possible! How? Read on to discover some popular ingredient swaps for your desi salads.





Here Are 5 Ingredient Swaps For Your Desi Salads:

1. Swap Regular Lettuce for Spinach or Methi

Lettuce? Nah! Spinach and methi should be your salad base. These veggies are packed with more nutrients and bold flavours. Spinach adds a subtle sweetness, while methi – being slightly bitter in taste – adds an earthy flavour that pairs perfectly with Indian spices. These greens are also packed with more iron and vitamins, so your salad goes from bland to grand! Aside from texture and taste, these greens also add a desi twist to your healthy meal.

2. Ditch Croutons For Masala Roasted Makhana

Yes, all those restaurant-made salads have croutons that add a delicious crunch. But they can be too basic, right? Instead, add a delightful crunch to your homemade salads by swapping them with masala roasted makhana (foxnuts). Not only are they crispy and light, but they are also protein-packed and guilt-free. Just sprinkle some chaat masala on top, and you will get a flavour explosion in every bite. Plus, makhana adds that perfect chatpata crunch without the guilt of extra carbs from croutons.

3. Say No To Mayonnaise And Yes To Hung Curd

We all love a creamy dressing on the salad, but mayonnaise can be heavy. Instead, choose hung curd that provides the same texture and creaminess. It is lighter, full of probiotics, and still gives that rich texture we crave in salads. Plus, it pairs wonderfully with desi flavours like roasted jeera or mustard oil. The tang of hung curd, combined with the raw taste of veggies, makes for a delightful combination.





4. Replace Cheese With Paneer or Tofu

Cheese may be associated with indulgence, but paneer and tofu are the real stars when it comes to adding protein to your salad. Grilled or sautéed paneer gives a satisfying bite, while tofu soaks up the flavours of the dressing and spices. Plus, both taste amazing with ingredients like chaat masala, garam masala, lemon juice, and mustard oil. So, say goodbye to cheese and hello to paneer power!

5. Switch Bottled Dressing For Lemon and Olive Oil

Are you tired of using preservative-filled bottled dressings? Well, not anymore! Use a combination of fresh lemon and olive oil that works like magic. Add a pinch of black salt, roasted cumin powder, or even chaat masala for that extra tang. This simple dressing is healthier and far more vibrant than store-bought options. Plus, it is quick, easy, and keeps your salad light and fresh – just the way you like it!





