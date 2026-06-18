Packing a homemade lunch is one of the easiest ways to enjoy a nutritious meal during a busy day. However, ensuring that your food remains safe and hygienic until mealtime is just as important as choosing healthy ingredients. To help people maintain food safety, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared a few simple yet effective tips for keeping packed lunches safe and hygienic throughout the day.





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Taking to X, FSSAI shared, “We put so much effort into cooking the perfect meal, but how much thought do we give to packing it? Pack smart, eat safe. Follow these 4 simple tips and make every lunch healthy and hygienic,” and proceeded to list the following tips:

Wash, clean and dry lunch boxes before use.

Use food-grade containers such as steel, glass, or food-grade plastic.

Ensure lids fit tightly to prevent leakage.

Allow food to cool before packing to reduce the risk of spoilage.

The advisory is part of FSSAI's broader efforts to promote food safety and hygiene among consumers. In recent months, the regulator has also issued several warnings and advisories on food handling, packaging practices and misleading food labels.





FSSAI Warns Against Using Newspapers For Food Packaging





Earlier, FSSAI's Western Region, along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), conducted a joint inspection during which street vendors were educated about approved food packaging materials and non-compliant establishments were issued warnings. Vendors were advised to avoid using newspapers for food packaging and instead switch to food-grade paper, butter paper or other safe alternatives.





According to FSSAI, newspaper ink contains chemicals, pigments, binders and colourants that may pose health risks when they come into contact with food. Printing inks may also contain lead and other heavy metals, which can lead to long-term health complications if they contaminate food. Click here to read the full story.





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FSSAI Issues Notice Over Misleading 'Healthy' Claims





In another recent action, FSSAI raised concerns over misleading marketing claims used by several food brands. In a post shared on Instagram, the regulator highlighted products that came under scrutiny for allegedly using terms such as "healthy" and "organic" in a potentially misleading manner. Here is the full story.





Through such advisories and enforcement actions, FSSAI continues to emphasise the importance of informed food choices, safe packaging practices and accurate product labelling for consumers.