The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a warning to food business operators, traders and fruit handlers to refrain from the use of calcium carbide or carbide gas for artificial ripening of fruits. The gas has already been prohibited for this particular use under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011. FSSAI's recent alert is meant to serve as a reminder during the mango season. As per the press release, FSSAI is also advising Food Safety Departments of States and Union Territories "to remain vigilant and take serious action and deal stringently against person(s) indulging in such unlawful practices".

What Is Calcium Carbide? Why Should It Not Be Used For Ripening Fruits?

Calcium carbide releases acetylene gas, which contains traces of arsenic and phosphorus. Consuming these minerals can be hazardous to health. If calcium carbide or carbide gas is used for ripening fruits, it may leave residues of arsenic and phosphorus on them. "These substances, also known as 'Masala', can cause serious health issues such as dizziness, frequent thirst, irritation, weakness, difficulty in swallowing, vomiting and skin ulcers, etc," explains the FSSAI.

Regulation 2.3.5 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, states, "No person shall sell or offer or expose for sale or have in his premises for the purpose of sale under any description, fruits which have been artificially ripened by use of acetylene gas, commonly known as carbide gas."

What Can Be Used Instead Of Calcium Carbide For Ripening Fruits?

FSSAI has allowed ethylene gas to be utilised for the same purpose in the country. It has called ethylene gas "a safer alternative" to carbide gas. How does it work? The food authority explains, "Ethylene, a naturally occurring hormone in fruits, regulates the ripening process by initiating and controlling a series of chemical and biochemical activities. The treatment of unripe fruits with ethylene gas triggers the natural ripening process until the fruit itself starts producing ethylene in substantial quantities." There is a limit on how much ethylene gas can be used for ripening fruits. FSSAI has permitted concentrations up to 100 ppm, depending upon the crop, variety and maturity.

How To Tell If Your Mangoes Have Been Ripened With Calcium Carbide?

There are certain tests that may help you determine if your mangoes have been artificially ripened. You can also take steps to ensure you clean them properly before consumption. Check out the full article here to know more.

