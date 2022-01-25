It is said that what we wear is an extension of who we are. Our fashion isn't just defined by our personal tastes and preferences but is also an expression of our personality and tastes. So, for instance, if you're a foodie, the chances are that you would be intrigued by food items featuring on your t-shirts or bags. However, would you display your love for food to such an extent that your clothing reflected it too? In recent news, a pair of sneakers shaped like sandwiches have piqued the internet's curiosity. Don't believe us? Take a look for yourself:

These sandwich sneakers are the latest offering from a popular American brand called Dolls Kill. Made from 'man-made materials', the unique shoes are priced at $98 or Rs. 7,329/-. The sandwich is complete with pepperoni, onion, lettuce, tomato and even olives on top!





"Current Mood Deli Sandwich Platform Sneakers take a bite, take a bite! These novelty sandwich sneakers have a vegan leather construction, platform soles with veggies and meats, and adjustable lace-up closures with olive skewer charms," reads the description of the product on the official website.





Sandwich turned into a quirky sneaker for this American brand.

Internet users were divided on seeing the bizarre sneakers that looked like sandwiches. Instagrammers came up with all sorts of hilarious reactions to the sneakers. "Where Are U Wearing Them," the brand asked in the caption to which a sarcastic user responded, "The psych ward, cause that's probably where my parents would send me if I started wearing these." Others didn't have a problem with the idea and seemed interested to try wearing them. "I work at subway and I'd so wear these to work," said one while another joked, "I wish you had a vegan version."





Would you wear these interesting sandwich sneakers? Tell us what you think in the comments. These sneakers aren't the only bizarre clothing item to have incorporated food in them. Last year, a French designer had come up with a leaf bag that struck a chord with Twitter users. Click here to read more about it.