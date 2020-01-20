Life Is A Cake Walk With These Pastry-Themed Designer Shoes! See Pics Inside







Do you have a sweet tooth? Do those pretty and cute looking sweetmeats melt your heart and make you want to have them instantly? If yes, then Florida-based designer Chris Campbell's recent work of art will surely be a treat to your eyes! This 34-year-old auteur has made it to the headlines with his dessert-themed handmade high heels. Campbell's love for dessert is up to such extent that he even named his brand as 'Shoe Bakery' and calls himself the 'Baker'. As per an ANI report, although the designer has been creating the cake and pastries-themed couture for six years, it is only recently that his unique designs stole the limelight.





























"I love cake and waffles so much that I put them on shoes," Campbell said. He started Shoe Bakery in Orlando in 2013 and his bags and footwears are inspired by the sweet treats that one just cannot resist. "That's the inspiration behind Shoe Bakery - sweet treats for your feet," read the brand's website.





























Chris uses piping bags and other bonafide baking tools to apply the imitation garnishes and get the texture and the decoration that give the shoes a 3-D aspect. According to the brand's website, the artist's mission is to put much time and detail into each and every pair of shoes, because he feels "every woman deserves to feel special, and not have the same shoes that someone else does."





























Campbell's interest in sweet-themed artwork started during his college days, when he used to create realistic sneakers for students that mimicked various textures such as wood and even skin. "I always enjoyed the challenge of making things seem like something they weren't," he said.





Chris Campbell's 'Shoe Bakery' also sells pastry-inspired purses, titled 'bake-a-bag.' Though not edible, the bags are extremely spacious and easy to use due to their microfiber leather - fake leather often used in car seats.





























The social media became a boon to the designer as the cool designs kicked-off well, prompting numerous shares and enthusiastic responses from fans. According to Campbell, his target "ranges from 18-40 years with most of the products being bought by older women for weddings, or customers buying them for their young daughters."























The sweet-themed shoes come in flats, heels, and wedges and are priced from USD 260 to USD 650 (INR 18,471 to INR 46,177 approximately). These shoes are available only in selected boutiques and online stores. So now, with Campbell's shoes, one can actually say "Life is a cakewalk".



















