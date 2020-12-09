Too Tasty To Carry? Moschino's New 'Baguette' Bag Has Twitter In Splits

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: December 09, 2020 11:45 IST
The year 2020 has brought about a drastic change in the fashion world - right from online fashion weeks, to dressing down for video calls, and other such lockdown-inspired trends. Fashion moguls have found inspiration in all sorts of household objects to create new kinds of clothing trends. But imagine accessories inspired by food! Italian luxury brand Moschino has managed to bring a tasty delight from the French cuisine to its eclectic designs. Their latest creation is an interesting new 'Baguette' Bag, which Twitterati felt is about as bizarre as it can get. Take a look:
I...I just don't know...what...
Huh? pic.twitter.com/SO4I7R6Mvs
— Thom Binding (@Slightly_Random) December 3, 2020
(Also Read: Subway Bread May Not Be 'Bread' As Per Irish Court And Here's What Netizens Think)
For the unversed, Baguette is an oblong French bread which has a tough, crunchy crust and is extremely chewy and soft on the inside. It is often used to make open sandwiches with vegetables, salami or cheese. The salty Baguette dough is carefully crafted and baked with a process spanning several hours. The widely popular delicacy is found in many bakeries and patisseries across the world. In fact, it even
has an emoji dedicated to it.
Moschino released the Baguette bag on its website and e-commerce websites recently. Priced at USD 1,170 or INR 86,073, the product is described on the official website as a "Maxi clutch in high-frequency printed baguette-shaped faux leather and gold plated plate Moschino Made In Heaven." The Baguette bag soon found its way to social media, wherein Tweeple couldn't help but react to the eccentric bag. "Is this a joke," asked one Twitter user while another wrote, "When I can get a £5 footlong from Subway." Another user also shared a click of a 'Croissant' Clutch by the same brand. Take a look at some reactions:
The essential fashion accessory for any French teacher. @Moschino ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/xsh2VT5atV
— Miss A Taylor ???????? ???????? (@MissTayMFL) December 3, 2020
£758 to look like you're holding a subway???????? is this a joke pic.twitter.com/9Fvk7Y4rIf
— Leila (@omgitsleilaa) December 4, 2020
I decided to treat myself to a new Moschino's baguette clutch bag ???????? but half way home got bit hungry ???????????? pic.twitter.com/hOP7IzdtwK
— Aleksandra Freeman (@AleksandraFree2) December 3, 2020
French ppl crashing this site as we speak
— Neptizzle (@DjNeptizzle) December 5, 2020
Baguette Bag? That's got to be a pain to carry around ???? pic.twitter.com/OD3LXJCous
— Lauren Ogden (@__laurenogden) December 3, 2020
Moschino have lost their mind imagine your Mrs cutting about with a baguette ???????? pic.twitter.com/uj0lhgsPl0
— Rilo (@MDPM2217) December 3, 2020
They are HABITUAL line steppers ???? pic.twitter.com/o0cgkUuWVC— El ???????? (@Black_boi_slim) December 4, 2020Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
They're taking the p pic.twitter.com/D7oJLUMqt4
— Kerrieann🥳 (@kerrieannlrose) December 4, 2020
What do you think of the Baguette bag? Would you like to carry it? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
Comments
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.