The world of fashion is filled with eclectic and innovative creations which catch the fancy of style enthusiasts. However, some fashion designers do tend to go overboard with their creativity, thus making them fodder for memes on the internet. Recently, a Twitter user shared images of leaf bags created by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. These purses were shaped to look like they had been made from leaves, and they were part of Gaultier's spring-summer collection in 2010. Take a look:

Jean Paul Gaultier's spring-summer collection in 2010 was inspired by the Aztec emperor Moctezuma, as reported by Vogue. He decided to go completely 'tribal-eco' with his message in the collection. The leaf bags, thus, were part of the same fashion aesthetic with sustainability as the core concern.

However, the bizarre creation did surprise Twitter users when it was recently shared. The tweet shared by user @_gastt received 86k likes and hundreds of comments from users. The leaf bag struck a chord with foodies on the internet, especially those from South Asia, where dishes wrapped in leaves are quite common.

Take a look at the hilarious reactions:

This is not the only bizarre fashion creation to have gone viral. In the recent past, Italian luxury brand Moschino had launched a new Baguette bag shaped like the oblong French bread. Italian fashion house Prada had too launched a new sweater with holes, which Twitter said reminded it of cheese.

What did you think of these interesting statement pieces? Tell us in the comments below.