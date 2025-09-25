Telangana's food safety department has been carrying out inspections across the state in recent times. A food safety task force has been visiting various kinds of food establishments and documenting the violations found on their premises. For instance, earlier this month, the officials inspected 10 outlets of Absolute Barbeque in Hyderabad. They flagged a range of food safety issues, including rotten food, rat faeces, unhygienic storage practices and more (Read the full story here). More recently, the department also conducted a state-wide inspection drive of a range of pizza outlets. The exercise was carried out by the food safety task force, Gazetted Food Inspectors (GFIs), and Food Safety Officers (FSOs). The scope of the inspection included the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and all districts of the state. They managed to inspect a total of 55 establishments, including branches of popular pizza chains.





The food safety officials visited 18 outlets of Pizza Hut. In the GHMC area, they discovered multiple branches lacking proper documentation (a mismatch between licences and their jurisdiction). At these restaurants, they also found veg and non-veg food stored together. At a Pizza Hut outlet in Kazipet, unclean machinery was flagged. A branch in Warangal was found to have issued medical certificates without proper examination. A Nizamabad outlet had failed to display its license, maintain its freezer temperature and record a cleaning log in accordance with regulations. At a Pizza Hut outpost in Nalgonda, the officials found open dustbins and sauce bottles without "use by" dates. It had also not displayed its license.

The food safety officials also inspected 16 Domino's Pizza branches. Multiple outlets in GHMC had documentation issues, overdue pest control and food handlers without gloves/masks, among other violations. There were documentation problems at the branches in Subedari in Nizamabad, too. At the former, there were no medical records for new staff, and it had not updated its pest control. The officials also discovered unclean machinery on its premises. At the latter, the Domino's outlet had no medical records and had displayed an expired license. At a branch in Mahabubnagar, too, medical records were absent. Moreover, veg and non-veg items were kept together, and the food handlers were not wearing gloves. The staff at a Warangal outlet also lacked the same. Additionally, the officials found out that its medical certificates were issued without examination.

Apart from the above pan-India pizza chains, the food safety authorities also inspected 21 local pizzerias and bakeries in Telangana. At Pizza Paradise in Hyderabad, they discovered overused oil, unlabeled food items, rusty ovens, and an open cooking area lacking insect-proof mesh. The establishment did not have medical certificates for staff and had not displayed its license. Similar food safety issues were flagged at Master V Bakers in Hyderabad. Pizza Korner in Medak did not have any pest control or medical records. There were also problems regarding uncovered vegetables and overused oil. La Pinoz Pizza in Kokapet had not complied with prescribed machinery cleaning schedules.





While carrying out these inspections, the officials got rid of unsafe food materials on the spot. They collected samples for testing as needed. They directed the Food Business Operators (FBOs) to "rectify violations immediately."

While carrying out these inspections, the officials got rid of unsafe food materials on the spot. They collected samples for testing as needed. They directed the Food Business Operators (FBOs) to "rectify violations immediately."