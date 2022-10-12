Indian cuisine is as diverse as its regions and population. Even a particular food can be created in different forms to cater to individuals' preferences. Samosa is undoubtedly one of the most popular street foods of India. Our fascination with this desi snack is so strong that we can have it as often as possible, and to bring a variety to our taste buds, we make it with all kinds of ingredients. From aloo samosa and paneer samosa to chicken samosa and even chocolate samosa - there is no dearth of samosa options to pick from. But one problem that one may face is recognising the variety of samosa when it is cooked. Whatever filling there may be, all samosas, more or less, look the same with crispy fried triangular crust.





One street food eatery coined a solution to this problem, for themselves and for their customers. It stamps their samosas with the labels of the kind of filling inside it! This food innovation came to light through a Twitter post. User Shobhit Bakliwal posted a picture of two samosas marked with words 'aloo' and 'noodles' to imply the filling they are made of.





Check it out:

"The real food tech innovation in Bengaluru," read the caption of the post. And this innovation seems to have impressed many people on Twitter, who praised the eatery's initiative. But there were some comments that revealed that this food engraving method has been in existence for quite some time now.





Here are some of the interesting Twitter reactions:

Scrolling through the comments section, we also found out that the samosas were from an eatery called 'Samosa Party' in Bengaluru. They even replied to the post saying, "Thank you, Shobhit, glad you noticed. This solves an important customer problem sustainably - fillings can be identified without breaking the samosas in case of assorted orders."





What do you think of this food innovation of labelling the samosas? Have you ever seen it before in other foods? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.