Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat is going viral on social media, not for a political statement but for his humble plate of momo. On Instagram, Rawat shared a video of himself relishing a plate of homemade madua momo.

When Will India Get Its Own Apple, Samsung? Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Timeline

"We Don't Have 5 Years": Celebrated American General Sounds Alarm On War

Is AI Bubble Waiting To Burst? Nikhil Kamath Warns Of Tougher Months Ahead

"Certainty Is A Problem": Nikhil Kamath On Marriage, Children And Future

"There Will Be Issues Between Big Countries": S Jaishankar On India-China

Neha Goyal Makes Stunning Asian Games Gold Revelation At NDTV World Summit 2026

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Drops Big Hint On Tata Sons Listing Row At NDTV World Summit

Big NDTV Summit Impact: RBI Governor's Tata Sons Listing Remark Makes Top Newspaper Headlines

"High Inflation Is Like Tax On Everyone": RBI Governor At NDTV World Summit

AI Assistants Are Both Frightening And Empowering, Says Mike Walsh





For the unversed, this dish is a healthy twist on traditional street-style momo. They are made with finger millet flour (ragi) instead of the usual refined flour (maida), making them a nutritious, gluten-conscious alternative. Ragi momos are especially popular in the hills of Uttarakhand.





Speaking about the momo, Rawat says, "Ye madua ke momos hai, aur ye kisi bhi momos se behtar hai. Inme poushtikta bhi hai aur swaad bhi hai" (These are madua momos, and they are better than any other momos. They are nutritious as well as tasty).

In the caption, he wrote in Hindi, "Have you ever tasted madua momos? These madua momos are made in my home. They are better than any momos because they offer both nutrition and taste."











The video has gone viral on social media, with several momo lovers appreciating the politician's foodie side. Many users described him as Uttarakhand's "best food vlogger".





If you too are inspired by the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister to make nutritious, no-maida momo at home, here's a recipe you can try.

How To Make Madua (Ragi) Momos At Home

Ingredients

1 carrot

1 bell pepper

1 cup cabbage

8-10 French beans

1/4 cup sweetcorn

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp garlic

1-2 green chillies

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

1/2 tsp all-purpose seasoning

Salt, to taste

100-150 g paneer, crumbled

1 cup ragi flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

Salt, to taste

For The Stuffing

Finely chop carrots, bell peppers, cabbage and beans. Add sweetcorn, minced ginger-garlic, green chillies, black pepper and a little all-purpose seasoning for flavour. Season with salt and let the vegetables rest for 10 minutes.





Transfer the vegetables to a cotton cloth and squeeze out any excess moisture. Add crumbled paneer and mix well. Shape the mixture into small portions for filling.

For The Dough

Combine ragi flour, whole wheat flour and salt in a large bowl. Gradually add water and knead into a smooth, elastic dough. It should be soft but not sticky. Cover the dough and let it rest for at least 15 minutes.

Assembling And Steaming

Divide the dough into small portions and roll them out. Place the filling in the centre and seal by pinching and folding the edges.





Arrange the shaped momos on a lightly greased steamer tray and steam for 5 to 7 minutes, or until cooked through.





Serve hot with a peanut-chilli dipping sauce.