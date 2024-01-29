If you find a foodie in your partner, then there are great chances that you will spend most of your time eating together. Love can become your delicious love language! Such is the case with video creators Toscane and Lucas, whose Instagram handle (@thewaywewantt) is flooded with viral food reels. What grabbed our attention is one recent food reel that went viral with 102 million views and more than 4 million likes. What is it about? A mouth-watering 'Netflix and Chill' menu.

The video begins with the guy presenting his partner with two paper slips. She has to choose one without seeing, and whatever she picks will become their plan for the night -- either dinner at a restaurant or 'Netflix and chill'. The girl picks the one with 'Netflix and chill' on it and looks happy with her choice. Next, we are transported to their kitchen where the guy prepares an elaborate snacks-style menu for their 'Netflix and chill' plan.

The 'Netflix And Chill' Menu

He begins by preparing the popcorn. Now these are not just any regular popcorn with salted butter. These popcorns are covered with melted chocolate and are topped with M&Ms and colourful sprinkles. The next item is cheesy hotdogs. The sausages are wrapped with bacon before cooking for a crispy exterior. The hotdogs are loaded with melted cheddar cheese, finely chopped pickles, American mustard, and ketchup. The third dish is loaded fries, not plain old fries. These fries are covered with a layer of American cheese slices and a special sauce mix prepared using mayonnaise, ketchup, and relish sauce.





Also Read: Netflix To Open New Pop-Up Restaurant In Los Angeles - Details Inside

For the fourth dish, he takes a glass bowl, adds two big bars of chocolate at the bottom layer, places spongey marshmallows on the chocolate and warms it up. Last, is the milkshake made by blending peanut butter-flavoured ice cream with milk and topping with whipped cream.

The final look is super tempting with all the dishes set up on the table and Netflix ready to be played on the TV screen.

Here's How People Reacted To The Video

Looking at this foodie video, some people on the internet are craving to replicate the same while others found it to be too heavy, high-calorie foods.

"Diabetes and chill," a user wrote, while another said, "I'm Italian and this food is torture for me." More disapproving reactions included "My insulin level just raised only by watching it," and "More than Netflix & chill seems more like a 20K calories challenge."

Also Read: 7 Food Shows To Binge-Watch If You Love Food More Than Anything Else

However, some users fell in love with this romantic and delicious menu. A comment read, "Why does everyone keep talking about how the food is not healthy but no one talks about how he spent time making it for her ... You guys should stop seeing negativity in everything and appreciate love." Another user added, "Jealousy kills, not just diabetes! When was the last time you did something like this for a significant other?"

Do you like this snack menu for spending time at home and watching your favourite show or movie? Tell us in the comments.