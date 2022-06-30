Cooking in a messy kitchen is like a dreadful dream, right? Hence, it is vital to maintain an organised kitchen with essential cookware kept at the right place. This brings up a question - what is essential cookware? The most common reply will be pans, kadhai, bowl, ladle, pressure cooker et al. We agree each of these utensils have a very important role to play. But very often, we tend to overlook some other tools and appliances that we use on a daily basis. Here, we curated a list of those underrated kitchen tools that help increase our efficiency and save time in the kitchen. Take a look.

Here're 6 Underrated Kitchen Tools Used For Your Daily Kitchen Needs:

1. Masher:

We hardly speak about this essential tool. A masher is, in fact used on a daily basis to vegetables and even other ingredients during our everyday cooking. You need a masher to make mashed potato or mash vegetables to get the thick texture of a sabzi (like pav bhaji).





A masher makes the process much simpler.

2. Chopping Board:

We all talk about the importance of a good knife in a kitchen setup; but hardly have we spoken about the board that comes along. Knife and chopping board go hand-in-hand, complementing each other. A good chopping board helps you get the grip and fastens the chopping process. Besides, it also helps keep the kitchen neat and clean.

3. Lemon Squeezer:

Another important utensil that we use on a regular basis is a lemon squeezer. It eliminates the job of deseeding the lemons properly before squeezing out the juice. All you need to do is, put one half of a lemon in a squeezer and ooze out the juice completely - that too without making any mess!





No need to squeeze lemon by hands or make a mess!

4. Garlic Press:

Let's agree, chopping is a time-taking affair, especially when we have to it with utmost precision. Imagine chopping garlic finely to add to your tadka! Such a tedious job; isn't it? This is why, many of us love using garlic press that help you get finely chopped garlic in just no time.

5. Silicon Rolling Mat:

We talk about how important a tawa is to make roti. But hardly we speak about the rolling board and pin. It is used to roll the roti flat before toasting on tawa. Likewise, today we get silicon rolling mat, that is just perfect to knead atta and roll roti, paratha, pizza base, bread and more.

6. Silicon Rubber Funnel:

It is probably the least spoken about tool in a kitchen setup. But, if you explore, you will surely find it in every household. It is majorly used to pour oil (from the packet) in the container, without any spillage.





What, according to you, are the most underrated tools in a kitchen setup? Do let us know in the comments below.