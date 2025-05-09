French toast is one of the favourite breakfast-in-bed recipes to prepare for many individuals. This simple breakfast meal is a mainstay in many homes on the weekends. Internet personality Alexa Santos, who shares “easy and exciting recipes for home cooks who love food,” recently shared an innovative, yet “crazy” French toast recipe. She used vanilla ice cream to prepare the “delicious” item. Yes, instead of the usual egg-milk-sugar mix, she simply melted vanilla ice cream and used it as the batter. One ingredient, no mess, and major flavour. According to Alexa Santos, it's not just easy, it's also delicious. Online foodies were quick to give the recipe a thumbs-up, with many calling it genius for lazy mornings. Who knew dessert and breakfast could get along so well?





Sharing the unique recipe on Instagram, Alexa Santos wrote in the caption, “Can't wait to make this again this weekend. Ice cream French toast!”





How To Make Vanilla Ice Cream French Toast:

Ingredients You Will Need:

1/2 cup vanilla ice cream

1 tbsp butter

2 slices bread

fresh berries, for serving

maple syrup, for serving

How To Prepare Vanilla Ice Cream French Toast:

Alexa Santos began her recipe by asking to put the ice cream in a bowl that is safe to use in the microwave and melt it for 30 seconds.

Next, melt the butter in a large pan over medium-high heat. Just soak the bread slices through after dipping them into the melted ice cream.

Add the bread to the pan and sear it for approximately 5 minutes to achieve a deep golden brown colour.

Transfer the French toast onto a plate. Garnish it with syrup and fresh berries.

Watch The Detailed Recipe Below:

Online foodies positively reacted to this unique recipe.





A user commented, “Nice hack!”





Another wrote, “So good and so easy!!! Been doing this for the last year.”





“Omg this is genius,” a comment read.





Someone shared, “You can also melt a quart of good quality vanilla ice cream with some bourbon for a sort of mock eggnog in a pinch.”





One user advised, “Use cinnamon as well to upgrade it. Also, use high-fat content ice cream.”





According to Alexa Santos, vanilla ice cream is a good alternative to conventional French toast batter because it contains several ingredients: eggs, milk/cream, sugar, and flavour.





Sharing her experience, Alexa Santos said that she was pleasantly surprised by the outcome. Vanilla ice cream French toast was the simplest French toast they had ever made.





The outcome was not only excellent but “divine”.