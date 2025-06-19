Morning meals have long been a canvas for culinary creativity. Chefs and home cooks alike have experimented with flavours, textures, and presentation to craft the perfect start to the day. Now, in a bold departure from traditional breakfast fare, one foodie has incorporated her love for Legos into food. In a video shared on Instagram, food vlogger Catherine Hellings made buttered toast using a Lego piece. She started by placing a slice of white bread on the table and then used a Lego piece to imprint a unique design onto the bread.

After lightly toasting the bread, she added a generous slathering of butter and toasted it again to melt the golden goodness. The result was a beautifully patterned, light brown bread that showcased the Lego design. Almost too pretty to eat! The caption read, "Hot buttered Lego toast! Just press a Lego brick into a slice of bread to make a fun pattern, toast until golden, and spread with butter. Such a fun (and tasty) snack - perfect for Lego-loving kids (& grown-ups too!)."

Watch the full video below:

So far, the video has garnered 2.1 million views on the platform. Several internet users shared their thoughts on the Lego buttered toast in the comments section. While some were impressed, others claimed it was a "waste of time." A user wrote, "So fun! If you toasted another slice, I wonder if they'd lock together." Another added, "How fun and cute."

A commenter noted, "Seriously, if I'm making toast instead of something else, it means I don't have time for this nonsense." Someone else wrote, "Someone had way too much time on their hands." Another user remarked, "All that time spent making one slice of bread just for my toddler to not eat that."

What are your thoughts on this Lego buttered toast? Let us know in the comments below.