Three friends went to dine out at a beautiful restaurant in Beaufort, US. They decided to order two steaks, a salad and a grilled cheese. While they did not order too many food items, they were shocked when the bill arrived - a total of $159 (Rs 13700 approx). The girls later realised the confusion had happened as they were not aware of the cost of the steaks. The price of steak can vary depending on the cut of the meat and the restaurant you're eating at. Some restaurants don't fix a price and simply write "MKT" on the menu. This stands for "market price", which means the cost of this dish can fluctuate due to the changing price of the main ingredient.





Diners are advised to enquire about the cost before ordering. However, the three friends did not pay attention to "MKT" and simply ordered two "Local Steak - NY Strip 12oz" (340 grams) and ended up paying $52 (Rs 4480) for each.





The girls captured their shock and new learning in a light-hearted reel on Instagram. The video opens with a glance at the bill, and then the camera moves on to their faces with dramatic expressions of being in shock. The text on the video reads, "POV: You didn't know what 'MKT' meant on the steak menu and now paying for it".

The video has gone viral on Instagram with more than 11 million views. Take a look at the reactions in the comments section:





One person said, "I have to say for a steak dinner that's actually really cheap." Another commented, "In a good location, the waiter would tell you the price and ask if you still want to order."





A third wrote, "I thought they only did market price for seafood, so I just learned something new too." Another viewer confessed, "I have done this with lobster a few times...I've learned to ask now."





Have you ever had any such hilarious moment while paying the bill at a restaurant? Share with us in the comments below.