Innovations with food are nothing new to the world. We often stumble upon one experiment or another with food ingredients or recipes giving a new dimension to the dish. But an artist has prepared something extraordinary. No, it's not a new dish or a better version of an existing one. Dudi Ben Simon, an Israeli content creator, shared an array of photos on Instagram, reinterpreting everyday objects as readymade art. From ice cream hoodies to shoe belt straps from banana skin, these food items have been reimagined like never before.





A couple of photos from the artist's account that went viral include an ice cream cone with a soft, white hoodie as the ice cream and a banana peel as a shoe strap. A delicious cinnamon roll as a top-knot messy bun was also among the popular reimaginations.





The other pictures feature a belt in the form of a chocolate filling of a croissant, a pair of yellow-hued gloves representing the molten cheese of a sandwich, and even a half-eaten chocolate bar attached to the length of a brown puffer jacket.

The list doesn't end here. A pink and white marshmallow was shown as a continuation of a pink leather belt, while another pair of yellow-hued gloves represents egg yolk flowing out of a broken eggshell.





The final slide of the post featured a few carrots imagined as toes kept inside a shoe, which looked like a foot.

Take a look at the post here:

Social media users were extremely impressed with artist's creativity in reimagining food as everyday objects:





One user wrote in the post's caption, “The sandwich one is sooo good.”





Another person mentioned, “The banana is iconic.”





“That ice cream one was smooth,” read another comment.





“Don't give ideas to Balenciaga,” was a person's suggestion.





One person also said, “Ok but the carrot one weirded me out.”





What do you think of these reimaginations? Share your views in the comments section.