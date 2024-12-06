Move over Zomato and Swiggy, there's a new food delivery service in town, and it's powered by pure love and cuteness! An Instagram reel shared by the handle ‘@twinsmomtales' has gone viral for all the right reasons, showing a little boy on a baby tricycle delivering parathasinside his house with a style and speed that even professional couriers would envy. In the clip, the child is seen on his tricycle going around the house. He heads straight to the kitchen, where his mother hands him a plate of parathas. Instead of balancing it precariously in his tiny hands, the clever lad lifts the seat of his tricycle to reveal a secret compartment — possibly his personal delivery box. Safely tucking the plate under the seat, he zooms off to another room, where his father is seated for a meal. The little delivery champ takes the parathas out, places them on the plate, and is rewarded with a warm hug by his dad.

Also Read:Parents' Hilarious Reaction To Son Ordering Outside Food Is Oh-So-Relatable

A text on the video reads, “Food delivery faster than Zomato and Swiggy.” Even the post's caption compared Zomato and Swiggy with the little boy, playfully declaring him the ultimate delivery service.

Take a look at the clip here:

With over 13.7 lakh likes and 21 million views, the reel has gone viral on Instagram, sparking joy and laughter across social media. Swiggy's official accounts couldn't resist commenting either.

Also Read: Dad Catches Kid Trying To Take Meat From Oven - Video Has Over 55 Million Views

Swiggy cheekily admitted defeat with, “Yahan hum nahi jeet sakte (We can't win here),” while Swiggy Instamart joined the banter with, “Competition badhiya ja raha hai (The competition is going great).” Swiggy Genie rounded things off with their comment, “Humari taraf se 5-star rating (5-star rating from our side).”

The comments section continued to overflow with adoration and humour from viewers. One user gushed, “Delivering right into the plate with love.” Another, with a playful touch, said, “Rating de dena! (Don't forget to give a rating).”

With his tricycle and a plate of love, this “personal delivery boy” has truly won hearts across the internet.