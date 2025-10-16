Your table at a restaurant is no longer just about food - it's about storytelling, connection, and experience. The Future of Food 2026 report by Marriott International captures how tastes and habits across India and the Asia Pacific region are evolving. Drawing insights from over 30 chefs, mixologists, and F&B experts, as well as data from their 270 properties in 20 markets, the report explores how comfort, culture, and technology are shaping what - and how - we eat.

Indian Diners Are Seeking Connection Through Food

In India, dining is becoming deeply personal. Take a look at top habits and preferences:

1. Interest In Experience-Led Dining

The report reveals that 65% of Indian guests prefer experience-led dining - from live entertainment to themed nights - while 61% value interactive elements like open kitchens or chef interactions. More than a meal, diners are seeking a sense of connection and heritage.

2. , Casual Dining On Rise

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of Indian guests prefer quick, casual dining over formal, sit-down experiences.

3. Food And Sustainability

Sustainability also drives their choices, with 82% asking about ingredient sourcing and 73% inquiring about eco-friendly practices.

4. Diners Influenced By Social Media

84% rely on social media and 86% on word-of-mouth to find new restaurants, highlighting how digital influence and personal recommendations go hand-in-hand.

Comfort Becomes The New Luxury: Dining Trend Across Asia

Across Asia, the era of "fine-casual" dining is redefining luxury. Chefs are adding sophistication to comfort food - think caviar-topped fried chicken or elevated homestyle curries.

Traditional multi-course meals are being replaced by quicker, more flexible formats as 59% of properties report guests choosing casual experiences over formal ones.

Dining As A Complete Sensory Journey

Restaurants are turning meals into performances. From omakase-style tastings and edible art to dining in the dark, guests are embracing multisensory dining where presentation, sound, and atmosphere heighten the experience.

Rediscovering Local Flavours

A growing number of chefs are turning to indigenous ingredients to express identity and celebrate heritage. From foraged greens to forgotten grains, local produce is being used to craft dishes with authenticity and cultural depth.

Tech And Taste: AI Steps Into The Kitchen

Technology is changing how restaurants operate. Over 75% of Asia Pacific properties are using AI-driven tools to streamline bookings and personalize menus. Social media is also influencing decisions - three out of four restaurants say guest choices are shaped by online trends. Yet, amid automation, the challenge remains preserving the warmth of human hospitality.

Sustainability And The Future Plate

Across Asia, sustainability is more than a buzzword - it's becoming a movement. Local chefs and social enterprises are working with farmers, reviving biodiversity, and championing responsible sourcing. This grassroots effort is quietly reshaping the future of the region's food ecosystem.

About The Future Of Food 2026 Report

The data is based on Marriott International's Future of Food 2026 report, compiled through a regional survey of F&B teams across 270 properties in 20 Asia Pacific markets (July 2025).