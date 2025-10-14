Diwali 2025 is around the corner, and various types of fusion sweet treats have hit the shelves. Various beloved Indian sweets have been infused with unconventional ingredients, or their flavours have been injected into non-Indian delicacies. As usual, some of these creations have gone viral online and got many foodies talking. The debate remains the same: should we protect our favourite sweets from experimentation? Or should we embrace innovative culinary ideas and avoid judging before we taste? Recently, yet another viral post has fuelled discussions along these lines.





Also Read: Cheetos Chicken Lollipop: An Experimental Viral Recipe That Has Foodies Intrigued





An Instagram user shared a short clip demanding (of no one in particular), "No, but whoever asked for Gulab Jamun Prashant [Croissant] and Motichoor Cheesecake? Ughh." While narrating, she zooms in on the shelves of a food joint that is actually selling these fusion desserts. In the comments, the Instagram user later revealed she came across them at Third Wave Cafe.







Also Read: Mysore Masala Waffle Dosa Is The Latest Food Experiment On The Block





The post went viral and received a lot of interest. In the caption, the Instagram user declared, "Some things, I just can't tolerate! Many other foodies echoed her sentiment. However, several people also expressed their curiosity to try these unusual sweet treats. Read some of the reactions below:





"The kesar in a white chocolate latte hurt my lil heart too because why is my coffee an Indian dessert?"





"Motichoor cheesecake sounds good ONLY if instead of cream cheese it has rabri. Coz motichoor and rabri are an amazing combination."





"My curious side would definitely try tasting it."





"I ASKED FOR IT.. because I'm curious about food pairings."





"Mothichoor cheesecake had me, but gulab jamun croissant, no thanks





"Ew... I'll just try one of everything."





"Motichoor cheese cake actually tastes good."





"I'd eat them. I didn't ask for it... But I'd TOTALLY eat. BOTH."





"Guilty of craving for it."





"Yeah, nobody asked for it (what's the address?)"

The viral post has clocked over 1.3 million views so far.