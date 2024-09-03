From roasted milk tea to rice paper croissants, various types of unusual recipes have taken social media by storm in the past year. Foodies are often curious to try making these viral creations at home and deciding for themselves if they're worth the hype. While some experimental recipes attract appreciation, others are slammed for destroying beloved flavours. One of the unique drinks going viral at present is something called "Gatorwine". As the name suggests, it is a combination of Gatorade and cheap red wine (trends suggest it should cost less than $12 a bottle).

Light blue Gatorade has been called the "ideal" choice for this viral drink. One of the videos featuring Gatorwine that has attracted a lot of attention was shared by YouTuber and cook, Andrew Rea (also known as "Binging with Babish). During a special tasting segment on his YouTube channel, he is seen ranking some of the "strangest recipes" suggested by his followers. One of them is Gatorwine, which is made by mixing equal parts of the two-component liquids.





After taking a sip, he declares, "It's not like anything I've ever tasted, ever. I don't know what to do about it. Because if I'm being honest, I'd rather drink this than Barefoot or Yellowtail. Does that make me a snob or does that make me cool? I don't know," he laughs and adds that he would drink Gatorwine "on the rocks". He clarifies, "The more I'm drinking it the more I like it." He also compares it to a Sangria, due to the so-called 'fruity' notes of the Gatorade. He says, "I definitely don't like it as much as Sangria, but I don't like it any less than that." He initially ranks it 6/10. He has the drink along with other foods in the episode and later upgrades its ranking to a 7.







The YouTube user @GoatsNowhere, who submitted the Gatorwine idea for the tasting session, commented below, "I am the Gatorwine maker! I have been ridiculed for almost a decade, and I will have this video playing on my gravestone."





Influenced by the trend, social media users are also making Gatorwine and sharing their thoughts on it. Rea's reaction to Gatorwine has also grabbed eyeballs on other platforms. His reel on Instagram has clocked over 3 million views so far. Check out some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"Sooooo I made this last night. Is it awful trash...yes. Did I have 3 glasses also yes. It's like the Gatorade turns the wine back into grape juice, but not good grape juice like artificially flavoured Capri Sun grape juice."





"Kendall pouring the initial batch with a measuring cup is really offering the Gatorwine a degree of dignity that it does not deserve."





"I like how technically the flavours of both drinks are only identified by their colours."





"Enthusiasm for Gatorwine is suspicious behaviour."





"Sauvignon blanc and cucumber lime Gatorade is the better combo."





"Try Coca-Cola and wine next, it's called poor man's sangria... tried it once not too bad."





Have you tried this viral trend yet? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments below.

