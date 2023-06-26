Be it for environmental reasons or health, over the years, veganism has gained a lot of traction. Being vegan is one of the trends that the world is leaning towards. Therefore, a plant-based diet is making the headlines for all the right reasons. Several celebrities continue to leave a trail of inspiration to encourage all to be a part of it. Genelia D'Souza is the latest one to do so. In a bid to bust myths around the vegan diet, the actress shared a video of herself indulging in weight training along with a note. In the clip, the actress was seen pulling 140 Kg. Genelia revealed that just because she is vegan, people often decide that she cannot be strong enough to do such weight training.

Genelia D'Souza wrote, “I am plant-forward (vegan). And hence people often decide I cannot be strong but it's actually about being strong-willed, consistently training and an apt diet that makes you stronger…Stronger than you were yesterday and that's all that matters—You matter.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @geneliad

If you want to incorporate vegan food into your diet, here are a few dishes that not only taste good but are also powerhouses of nutrients.

1. Zucchini Noodles

Popularly called Zoodles, Zucchini noodles are a wonderful way to kickstart your vegan journey. In this dish, the noodles are prepared in basil pesto sauce. Make it super delicious and nutritious by adding your favourite veggies to it. Don't forget to garnish it with some herbs. Take a look at the recipe here.

2. Vegan Palak Patta Chaat

Try this crunchy delectable dish once and we bet that it will become your favourite evening snack. The best part about it is its delicious flavours, which will make it kids' favourite - thus you won't have to force them to eat greens anymore! Recipe here.

3. Vegan Aloo tikki

Fresh veggies form the base of this dish delicious snack you can relish at any time. Whether you want to try something different or simply taste a vegan treat, this tikki is a good option. Click here for the recipe.

4. Plant-Based Keema Lasagna

This recipe is the ultimate burst of flavour in your mouth. It is prepared with vegan cheese, white sauce and keema. Believe it or not, this will make an amazing party dish. Here is your recipe.

5. Katsu Tofu Curry With Rice

In less than an hour, you can have a nutrient-loaded meal. This dish is a Japanese crowd-pleaser, which is the ultimate explosion of flavours. It gets its creamy texture and thickness from coconut milk. Take a look at the recipe here.

