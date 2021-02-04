Gigi Hadid Made This Popular Kids' Favourite Meal For Dinner; Guess What It Was 

Gigi Hadid keeps sharing cooking posts on social media.

We absolutely love watching our favourite celebrities cook for themselves in the kitchen. It's interesting to know what they like to eat and whether they can make it well. Mind you, we never judge. So, when American supermodel Gigi Hadid cooked something as simple as macaroni pasta for dinner, we were only happy about it as we could totally relate to it. Sometimes, our cravings get the better of us, and kiddie meals like pasta, cheese toast, and instant noodles are all we want to eat.





We don't know if Gigi Hadid was too lazy to cook a lavish meal or just had a craving for the cheesy dish, she had no qualms in admitting to having made a simple 'Mac and Cheese' for dinner, followed by some fudgy chocolate brownies for dessert. She went on the share the picture of her special dinner on Instagram stories and wrote, "Sometimes it's just Mac & Cheese and Brownies night. Don't @ me." She also jokingly wrote, "Mama Tried."





Here's the picture posted by Gigi Hadid:





In the previous post, Gigi also posted a video showing how she started her day at 7.30 am with a cup of piping hot tea. In the video, her tea was brewing in the tea maker machine and spurting out in the mug placed in its front.

Take a look:





Gigi might have been feeling a bit guilty for indulging and making 'Mac and Cheese', a not-so-extravagant meal for the family, but we already know what a good cook she is. Just recently, she replicated a chef-special recipe of cheesy potato snack that looked every bit exquisite.





We don't know about husband Zayn Malik, but we are sure the couple's newly born daughter Khai Hadid Malik would be quite pleased with such meals in the future. We can't wait to see how Gigi will pamper the little one.







