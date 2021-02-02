Kylie Jenner Threw A Foodie Party For Daughter Stormi; Kardashians And Travis Scott Attended

Neha Grover | Updated: February 02, 2021 13:41 IST
American reality star and beauty icon Kylie Jenner celebrated her daughter Stormi's third birthday with aplomb. Kylie, along with sisters Kendell, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, started the celebrations with a fashionable trip to Turks and Caicos. Kim Kadarshian posted a picture on her Instagram account, revealing Stormi's early birthday celebration was a girls trip. Needless to say, the Kardashians and Jenners make news wherever they go and whatever they do. Their vacation pictures were quite a treat for their fans. After returning from the trip, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star threw a big theme party for Stormi with some eye-catching foodie treats.
Kylie Jenner continued the tradition that she started three years ago with Stormi's first birthday. She replicated her annual "Stormi World" theme birthday party, but on a small scale, at home this time. The bash was replete with a kids' theme park. A massive inflatable slide and lots of colourful balloons filled up the venue. The food menu, as expected, was exquisite.
Here are some pictures from the party shared by Kylie on Instagram stories:
