  Kylie Jenner Threw A Foodie Party For Daughter Stormi; Kardashians And Travis Scott Attended

Kylie Jenner Threw A Foodie Party For Daughter Stormi; Kardashians And Travis Scott Attended

Kylie Jenner continued the tradition that she started three years ago with Stormi's first birthday. She replicated herannual "Stormi World" theme birthday party, but on a small scale, at home this time.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: February 02, 2021 13:41 IST

Kylie Jenner Threw A Foodie Party For Daughter Stormi; Kardashians And Travis Scott Attended

Kylie Jenner celebrated Stormi's third birthday.

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner celebrated daughter Stormi's third birthday.
  • She threw a lavish theme party with lots of candies and kids' food.
  • Check out the party pics shared by Kylie Jenner.

American reality star and beauty icon Kylie Jenner celebrated her daughter Stormi's third birthday with aplomb. Kylie, along with sisters Kendell, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, started the celebrations with a fashionable trip to Turks and Caicos. Kim Kadarshian posted a picture on her Instagram account, revealing Stormi's early birthday celebration was a girls trip. Needless to say, the Kardashians and Jenners make news wherever they go and whatever they do. Their vacation pictures were quite a treat for their fans. After returning from the trip, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star threw a big theme party for Stormi with some eye-catching foodie treats.

Kylie Jenner continued the tradition that she started three years ago with Stormi's first birthday. She replicated her annual "Stormi World" theme birthday party, but on a small scale, at home this time. The bash was replete with a kids' theme park. A massive inflatable slide and lots of colourful balloons filled up the venue. The food menu, as expected, was exquisite.

Here are some pictures from the party shared by Kylie on Instagram stories:

(Also Read: American Model Gigi Hadid Revealed Indian Spices She Had During Pregnancy)

A huge candy bar called 'Stormi's Candy Shop' was a major attraction at the party. Candies in the form of ice-cream, softy and toys looked extremely cute. Cupcakes also featured on the spread that was decorated with lots of flowers.

A food truck served the kids' favourite delicacies. The truck exterior read 'Cooked To Order - Chicken Finger Meals On Wheels'. Kendell Jenner posted a picture of a tiffin box with fries, bread toasts and chicken fingers, and called it 'Best'.

Take a look:
(Also Read: Jimmy Fallon Challenges ‘Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot To Try 3 American Foods)
Father Travis Scott was also present at the party. The rapper went by the food truck for some chicken tenders and said "Happy b'day to my Lil storm storm" - he posted on his Instagram account.


About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

Tags:  Kylie JennerKeeping Up With The KardashiansStormi Webster
