Every corner of the world has its own way of raising a glass. Different countries are known for their signature liquors, and each drink carries a taste of the place it comes from. Think of Japan with its smooth sake, Mexico with its bold tequila, or Scotland with its smoky whiskies. These are not just spirits – they are traditions in a bottle. And here is something you may not know: Portugal has its very own traditional liquor called Ginjinha.





What makes it even more fascinating is the way it is served. Instead of a regular glass, this cherry-flavoured drink often comes in a tiny, shot-sized cup made entirely of chocolate. Yes, you sip the liquor and then eat the cup. A drink and dessert rolled into one.





Travel content creator Emmy Burton recently shared her experience of trying this unique drink in her Portugal travel diaries. In a now-viral Instagram clip, Emmy explains all about Ginjinha. She explains that it is made from sour cherries. The video then shows her approaching a roadside stall, ordering the drink, sipping it, and finally biting into the chocolate cup. Her reaction says it all – the drink hit the right notes.

Towards the end of the video, Emmy adds, “They serve them in roadside stands all around the country. It is a must-try experience if you are visiting Portugal this summer.”

Take a look at the video below:

The comments section was flooded with enthusiastic reactions from foodies:





A user wrote, “I need a shot in a chocolate cup immediately.” Another one added, “These were my favourites when I lived there!”





“Yes! We bought some cups and the liqueur back with us in May,” said a traveller. Someone else added, “It is so good. We had so much of this when we were in Portugal.”





An Instagrammer commented, “This was soooo good.”

So, if Portugal is on your travel list, do not miss out on this one-of-a-kind drink.