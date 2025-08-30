Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is something of an icon on social media. From intricate cake designs to elaborate chocolate sculptures, the culinary artist continues to push the boundaries of creativity and taste. His latest viral creation is a giant watch, made entirely of chocolate. In the reel shared on Instagram, Amaury can be seen designing the enormous watch, complete with different types of hands. He first constructs the main circular part, scraping and carving several large pieces of chocolate to form its curved surface. Once he achieves a smooth finish, he attaches it to the watch straps.





Also Read: Viral Video Highlights Similarities Between Indian And Romanian Cuisines, Wins Hearts Online





He also deftly shapes the chocolate into smaller elements of the watch. These elements are carefully assembled and then spray-painted with edible black colour. Amaury adds finishing touches with gold, silver and white accents on the dial. He also includes detailed components such as nuts, wheels and pointers, making the creation appear astonishingly real.

Watch The Full Video Below:

The reel has already garnered more than 69 million views on Instagram. Many users were mesmerised by Amaury's craftsmanship and applauded how accurately he replicated the watch.





One user wrote, "This is amazing!! Next level art!!"





Another added, "There's nothing this man cannot do with chocolate!"





Someone asked, "What happens to these incredible creations? The irony of it being incredible because it's edible but so brilliantly made so you wouldn't want to eat it... a real conundrum."





"More beautiful than any watch I own," remarked a viewer.





"How does this look more real than the actual watch," read another comment.





A foodie said, "It's like you're an engineer/chef that loves chocolate."





Another user wrote, "You are the best of the best! Just when I think you can't blow my mind any further!"





Also Read: "Betel Leaf Pakoda With Oregano Sprinkles": Internet Reacts To Puja Plate Twist

What do you think of Amaury Guichon's latest creation? Let us know in the comments section below.