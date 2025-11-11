No matter how old you get, breaking a plate or cup at home is simply dreadful. The reason is simple – before you can even process what has happened or how much damage the utensil has endured, your mother is likely to rush to the spot and give you that look of disbelief and disappointment. What follows is usually a quick scolding about your carelessness, with your repeated pleas of it being an accident falling on deaf ears. But Japan follows a different philosophy.





Recently, a digital creator shared a video on Instagram explaining to viewers the Japanese concept of Kintsugi, or the “golden journey.” “If you break crockery, your mom will probably beat you. But in Japan, it is different. If a child breaks a valuable piece of pottery, their parents do not get mad,” he shared. Instead, he revealed that parents pick up the broken pieces and fix them – not with ordinary glue or gum, but with silver or gold lacquer – “so that the cracks get more highlighted and become even more beautiful and valuable than before.”



Japanese folks believe that when something has suffered damage and has a history, it becomes more beautiful. And that is where Kintsugi comes into play. Connecting the ancient art of Kintsugi with real life, the digital creator, on a concluding note, said, “When life breaks you and leaves scars behind, do not hide them; it is a part of your character. Embrace them.”

Watch the full video below:

