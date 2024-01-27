A memorable dining experience is something we all desire. Whether it's at home or at a restaurant, the joy of eating food is the same. Of course, food takes centre stage, but there are several other factors that ensure you get to enjoy your meal to the fullest. One of them is the crockery that is used to serve the food. While you can't really be in control of this at a restaurant, you can certainly be at your own house. Having different kinds of crockery can be a game changer for setting a lasting impression on your guests. It not only makes the food look visually appealing but also sends a message that you've put in extra effort to prepare it. If you're someone who's planning to upgrade their crockery collection or buy new, here are some factors you must consider before making your purchase.

Here Are 5 Things To Keep In Mind While Buying Crockery:

1. Analyze what you need

The first question before buying crockery should be, what is it that you need? Are you looking for crockery for everyday use, or something daintier and more elegant for dinner or lunch parties? Once you have a clear answer, you can then choose the style and quantity. Dinner plates, salad plates, soup bowls, serving bowls, cups, and dessert plates are a must-have to begin with.

2. Set a budget

Now that you know what you exactly need, you must set a budget. The market is filled with endless different varieties of crockery items, ranging from normal to exorbitant prices. You can opt for the ones that come within your set budget range. This prevents you from overspending and is a smart way to narrow down your options.

3. Consider the type of crockery

You must also consider the type of crockery you wish to have. By this, we mean the material that is used to make it. Some of the most commonly used crockery materials include bone china, porcelain, stoneware, and ceramic. Make a decision depending on your needs. For a formal setting, go for bone china or porcelain. For a more casual vibe, stoneware and ceramic are great options.

4. Check for durability

Crockery is something we buy once in a blue moon. Which is why it is essential to analyze its durability before making your purchase. After all, no one wants their dinner plates or soup bowls to break or crack after minimal use. Figure out if your crockery items can be used in a microwave or oven. Also, check for customer reviews if you're buying your crockery online.

5. Keep storage space in mind

Lastly, ensure that you have enough storage space to keep your crockery. Sometimes, we end up buying in a hurry, only to realise we don't have sufficient space to store it. In such a scenario, we usually end up storing it in the box itself or cramping it all up in a cabinet. This can spoil the material of your crockery and won't make it last long. So, remember to always check storage space first and then go shopping.





Bookmark these points whenever you go out crockery-shopping next. They'll certainly help you make the right purchase.