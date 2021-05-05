India is tackling the second wave of Coronavirus which has seen an exponential rise in cases. During this time, several videos and misinformation are doing the rounds about cures for the virus. For instance, recently a video claimed that two drops of lemon in the nose could 'completely kill' Coronavirus in the body. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has shared a post about this viral video, saying that there is no scientific basis to this claim. The PIB has shared several other myth-busting posts on Twitter in order to dispel popular myths about COVID-19. Take a look:

News reports stated that COVID positive patients are recovering by the intake of rock salt and raw onion. PIB reported that this claim is false and there is no scientific evidence to prove this. Similarly, another message showed a 'Cure for Coronavirus' from Israel which required hot water, lemon slices and soda bicarbonate to be mixed and consumed as 'hot tea' every afternoon. It further said that this drink could "immediately kills #COVID19 & completely eliminates it from body". However, PIB fact checked this and said that this claim is fake.

There were a few other myths that PIB busted on their Twitter page. Another popular myth is that the inhalation of steam from hot water can kill Coronavirus. Similarly, a few media reports suggested that smokers and vegetarians would be less vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection. PIB clarified that currently there is no study that proves these myths to be true.

In the age of the internet when the spread of misinformation and false claims is rampant, it is best to rely on government and official sources only for the required information. Avoid the consumption of foods that are said to be 'cures' for Coronavirus. Dispel the myths in the minds of your social circle including family, friends and relatives. Simply wash your hands at regular intervals, wear a mask while venturing out and practice social distancing.