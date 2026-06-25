In India, people have a special word to describe the ingenious methods they develop to solve problems; that is 'jugaad'. While the term is hard to translate, it describes a smart way of making the best of what you have to deal with the situation. In a latest Instagram reel, a Gujarat-based content creator proved that when it comes to jugaad, no one does it better than Indians.





The woman named Hetal Barvadiya shared a video on her page where she made creamy, homemade ice cream by simply utilising a ceiling fan to churn the mixture, redefining the limits of DIY kitchen hacks.

Gujarat Woman Uses A Ceiling Fan To Churn Ice Cream

Staying true to her DIY-loving persona, the woman caught attention online for her creativity in making ice cream without using a freezer. The video opened with her heating the milk and mixing ice cream pre-mix into it. She then added sugar and continued mixing in a large vessel. Once everything was well combined, she let the mixture cool down for some time.

Then her technique of churning the ice cream left everyone surprised. After transferring the mixture into a container with a lid, she placed it in a tub filled with ice and salt. She then tied a rope to the ceiling fan and attached the other end to the container lid. Once everything was done, she switched the fan on and let it slowly churn the mixture while she carried on with her daily work. After some time she switched off the fan, and the outcome was perfectly churned, creamy homemade ice cream that looks too good to miss.





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The Internet Lauds Her Creativity

Soon after sharing, the video garnered massive attention from the internet and received 2.2 million likes so far. “Desi jugaad for the win,” one user wrote.





“That is epic,” another commented. “As someone who has invested in useless ice cream makers over the years, I am so jealous I didn't think of this,” someone else added.





"Have more ice cream? No! Havell's ice cream," an individual joked, while another added, “Fridge left the chat.”





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One of the users appreciated the woman's efforts and techniques of making ice cream in the traditional way and wrote, 'Those who are saying to use the fridge don't get that creamy texture that ice cream has just by freezing it.' This is the authentic method for making ice cream that gives the creamy texture (as she has shown).”





What do you think about the video? Would you try this ice cream? Let us know in the comments!