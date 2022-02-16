If there's one thing that every Indian is familiar with, it has to be the concept of Jugaad. Indians are known for their ability to make the most out of minimal resources. The idea of recycling and reusing is also deeply ingrained within our mindset. Recently, a blogger showed an Indian Jugaad to reuse a bottle of ginger paste by her family. The blogger said that just like every Indian, her family too believed in recycling and reusing as much as possible. She revealed the hack on Instagram, and the video struck a chord with thousands of Indians across the world. Take a look:

The video was shared on Instagram Reels by blogger and make-up artist Arshia Moorjani. It has raked in over 857k views and 22k likes since the time it was shared, as well as hundreds of reactions and comments.





"Tell me you are Indian without telling me you're Indian! I'll go first... my family recycles everything," she wrote in the caption. She revealed that the bottle of ginger paste lying in the refrigerator contained Dosa batter. Rather than throwing away the leftover ginger paste in the bottle, they used it to store and create a delicious Dosa batter that could be used anytime. The flavours of the ginger paste would seep into the dosa batter giving it a whole new level of awesomeness. How creative, right?

The blogger used this batter to make a yummy Dosa.

The reel won immense appreciation from Instagram users, who couldn't help but relate to this video. Several pointed out that the hack was indeed impressive, and they would try it too.





"Seems Asians and Africans been recycling before it was "the right thing to do," wrote one user in the comments section.





"The most common I have seen is saag in an ice cream container," said another one.





"Masala Dabba and leftovers in the fridge in recycled yogurt containers," commented another.





What did you think of the hilarious video? Tell us in the comments below.