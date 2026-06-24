As Wimbledon returns to the manicured grass courts of the All England Club on Monday, June 29, the iconic tournament is making an unexpected stop in Delhi - not on television screens alone, but in dessert cups. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Wimbledon has partnered with Delhi's historic Kuremal Kulfi to introduce a limited-edition strawberries and cream kulfi. Inspired by the tournament's most enduring food combination, this launch brings together British sporting heritage and an Indian summer favourite, offering fans a new way to savour the Championships.

Wimbledon's Sweet Treat Comes To Delhi In A New Avatar

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has teamed up with Kuremal Kulfi following a surge in its Indian viewership. India has emerged as Wimbledon's largest global market in terms of unique audience reach, with a viewership of 82.4 million. The special strawberries and cream kulfi has been launched to coincide with the Championships.





Available for a limited period from June 23 to July 12, the kulfi can be found at four Kuremal outlets across Delhi - Connaught Place, Bengali Market, Hauz Khas and Chandni Chowk. The closing date aligns with the Men's Final at Wimbledon.

Story Behind Wimbledon's Iconic Strawberries And Cream

Strawberries and cream have long been synonymous with Wimbledon. The tradition dates back nearly 150 years, rooted in the natural overlap between the British strawberry season and the tournament schedule. Before the advent of refrigeration, strawberries were typically consumed fresh on the day they were picked, making them an ideal seasonal treat during the Championships.





Historically considered a delicacy associated with the upper classes, strawberries became a defining feature of the lawn tennis event. Over time, the simple pairing evolved into a culinary symbol of Wimbledon, as recognisable as the tournament itself.

India's Growing Appetite For Wimbledon

The collaboration also reflects Wimbledon's growing engagement with Indian audiences. Interest in the tournament is not limited to television viewership. Applications from India for the Wimbledon Public Ballot - which gives fans a chance to attend the Championships - have surged significantly.





According to the organisers, there was a 69 per cent year-on-year increase in ballot applications from India in 2024. Additionally, the number of scanned tickets used by Indian visitors at the All England Club rose by 62 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year, highlighting the country's expanding presence at the event.





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Usama Al-Qassab, Marketing and Commercial Director at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, said, "Strawberries and cream are synonymous with The Championships. Through this collaboration with Kuremal, we are pleased to offer a Wimbledon-inspired interpretation of this traditional dessert for tennis fans in India."





Vishal Sharma, Managing Director, Kuremals added, "For generations, Kuremals has been part of Delhi's summer traditions, and we are delighted to introduce a kulfi inspired by one of Wimbledon's most recognisable customs. We hope the flavour offers tennis fans and our customers an opportunity to enjoy a familiar summer favourite with a Wimbledon-inspired twist."





Kuremal Mohan Lal Kulfi Wale, established in 1906, is one of Delhi's oldest kulfi makers, known for its range of flavoured kulfis and traditional street-style desserts. The collaboration marks a meeting of two longstanding traditions - one rooted in Indian culinary heritage and the other in global sporting history.