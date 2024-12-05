When it comes to indulging in fine dining, Priyanka Chopra knows how to do it in style. This time, the global icon, along with her husband Nick Jonas, brought their love for authentic Indian cuisine to Vikas Khanna's celebrated NYC restaurant, Bungalow. Priyanka, a true-blue Punjabi and foodie, shared moments from their dining experience with fans, sparking envy and admiration alike. On Instagram, she shared snapshots of the couple enjoying a "date night" filled with mouth-watering dishes and sweet moments. "Thank you @bungalowny for being incredible hosts. And Vikas, thank you for a taste of home," Priyanka wrote in one post, where she's seen seated with Nick Jonas and Vikas Khanna himself. Take a look:

As the couple dined with Priyanka Chopra's manager, Anjula Acharia, and friends, plates of delicious food made their way to the table. Priyanka shared a photo of their feast, captioning it, "Cute NYC date night!"

Another post featured Vikas Khanna himself presenting a signature dessert - Sitaphal Kulfi with Mango-Passion Fruit Cream and Macerated Raspberries - which added an extra sparkle to their evening. Earlier, Khanna had shared a video of this dish on his Instagram handle, giving followers a glimpse of the culinary delight. Take a look:

For dessert lovers, the menu featured a delightful mango creation, consisting of mango coulis, mango mousse, and raspberries, which proved to be a treat for Priyanka's taste buds. Not only this, they also enjoyed a molten chocolate cake paired with a cherry compote and a generous scoop of ice cream.

While many of Priyanka Chopra's fans miss seeing her in Hindi films, they relish the glimpses she shares of her life, especially moments where she savours authentic Indian delights. This visit to Vikas Khanna's restaurant was not just a meal, it was a celebration of her roots and love for food.