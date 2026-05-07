President Droupadi Murmu received her Vietnamese counterpart, To Lam, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday and hosted a State banquet in his honour. The event was attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers.





The banquet menu drew inspiration from the culinary traditions of Punjab and Haryana. Reflecting the ethos of the meal, the main course noted: "In Punjab and Haryana, meals are traditionally served on 'thals', with small bowls of curries, pickles, rice and breads - showcasing a harmony of flavours and nutritional balance."





According to The Tribune, the menu was curated by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and his team. The decor also echoed the theme, with table runners adorned in the vibrant colours of Punjab's phulkari embroidery.







Here is the main course and dessert menu served at the Rashtrapati Bhavan banquet:

Main Course

Bharwan Vilayati Gobi, Hare Tamatar Makhni

Stuffed broccoli is served in a green tomato-based makhni gravy.





Gajar Matar Naal Wadiyaan

A traditional Punjabi preparation of carrots and peas stir-fried with urad dal wadis (sun-dried dumplings).





Bhatinde Wale Aloo

Baby potatoes are tossed with freshly pounded kadhai spices and dried mango powder.





Dal Amritsari

Dal Amritsari is made from two lentils - whole black gram (sabut urad dal) and spilt bengal gram (chana dal). The slow-cooked dish is mildly spiced.





Matar Wale Chawl

Fragrant basmati rice cooked with green peas.





Hisar Bajra Khichdi

A comforting Haryana speciality made with pearl millet, lentils and vegetables.





Achar, Papad and Chutney

Tukke da achar (made from tender Acacia pods), pachranga achar (North Indian mixed pickle), phool wadiyaan, papad, sirke wali pyaaz.





Breads

Masoor dal ki roti, pethi wali roti, chukandari chilgoza naan, methi pudina paratha.

Dessert

Bajra Gud Churma Doda, Saunfiya Dona, Malai Kulfi

Millet and jaggery crumble on a fennel-infused base, served with creamy kulfi.





Ganne De Ras Di Kheer with Panjiri

Sugarcane-based rice pudding served with traditional wheat panjiri.





The dessert also included fresh fruits.





Beverages included masala zafrani chai, mint tea, and coffee.





Welcoming President Lam on his first State Visit to India, President Droupadi Murmu said that India and Vietnam share a deep friendship rooted in historical, civilizational, and cultural ties. The President was happy to note that India and Vietnam have decided to further strengthen relations through the "Joint Statement on Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."