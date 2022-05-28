Can we call burgers the ultimate comfort food? May be yes! It is because we are running out of options to describe the lip-smackingly delicious snack. Loaded with cheese and mayonnaise, the oh-so-soft buns and the crispy patty have the power to lift our mood at any given day. After all, it is the hearty burgers we are talking about. Be it for breakfast or lunch or dinner, we are always ready for a wholesome burger. And, things get all the better if you have some juicy non-vegetarian burger options to pick from. Relatable, did we hear?! Well, in that case, we have some amazing recipes waiting for you.





Also Read: From Aloo Tikki Burger To Paneer Burger: 5 Desi Style Burgers For Ultimate Indulgence

Here're 5 Non-Vegetarian Burger Recipes For You:

1. Chilli Burgers With Pepper Relish





For the ones who love to relish the taste of lamb with chilli sauce, this recipe is your stop. The soft lamb patty between the buns with the punch of lettuce, and bell peppers, can make you want to have it again and again.

2. Chicken Burger





The classic chicken burger is simple and has a homely feel to it. It can make you relive your childhood days when eating a burger was a big thing.





3. Chicken and Fish Burger





Oh yes, such a recipe exists. And, if your family has two groups - chicken and fish lovers - when it comes to food preferences, then this recipe can satisfy both.





4. Butter Chicken Burger





The taste of your favourite main course dish combined with a crispy patty screams taste. The soft burger buns with heavenly chicken roasted in the makhana gravy can your tastebuds on a joy ride. Isn't it sound amazing?





5. Chicken Feta Cheese Burgers





Soft chicken minced in the flavourful sauce sandwiched between the buns with loads of cheese. Do we need to say more?





So what are you waiting for? Time is running out. Rush to your kitchen and get started with one of the recipes, after all, the weekend is here.