When Uttar Pradesh announced its new ‘One District, One Cuisine' (ODOC) initiative, the idea sounded simple – give local dishes better branding, packaging and market reach, much like the state's successful 'One District, One Product' scheme. But after the Cabinet cleared the plan this week, one detail became the talking point: not a single non-vegetarian dish has made it to the final list of 208 food items.





The ODOC scheme maps signature foods across Uttar Pradesh's 75 districts. From sweets and snacks to jaggery products and local street food, the list covers a wide variety of flavours. Missing, however, are famous dishes like Lucknow's Galouti kebabs, Awadhi biryani, Kakori kebabs, Rampur's seekh kebabs and Bareilly's popular mutton dishes.





Experts Raise Questions

Food historian Pushpesh Pant questioned the absence of meat dishes from the scheme. Speaking to PTI, he called the all-vegetarian selection a “half-baked” move and said, “I love all dishes. All I am saying is, why engage in selective discrimination?”





UP minister JPS Rathore defended the initiative, saying the government is “merely promoting vegetarian dishes” and is not stopping anyone from eating non-vegetarian food.





Dishes Included In The ‘One District, One Cuisine' List:

Agra: petha, dal-moth, gajak, Agra-style paratha

Firozabad: tikki, kachori

Mainpuri: soan papdi, roasted potatoes

Mathura: peda, chhappan bhog, mathri mishri, lassi, khurchan

Aligarh: dairy products, kachori

Hathras: khurchan

Kasganj: dry ginger laddoo, kalakand, matar chaat

Etah: chicory, ras-poori

Ayodhya: kachori, tikki, peda, kulhad curd, jalebi

Sultanpur: red peda, samosa

Barabanki: chandrakala sweet, red peda

Amethi: samosa, jaggery kheer, gulgula, large puri

Ambedkar Nagar: balushahi, chaat, khasta, gram-potato roti

Azamgarh: tehri, white carrot halwa, laung lata

Ballia: baati-chokha

Mau: litti-chokha, gojha snack

Bareilly: sewaiyan, barfi

Badaun: khoya sweets, lauj

Pilibhit: jalebi, rasgulla

Shahjahanpur: laung barfi, laddoo, samosa

Basti: thekua, puri-sabzi, rasgulla

Sant Kabir Nagar: kheer, samosa

Siddharthnagar: Ram-kachori, butter, rice dishes

Banda: sohan halwa, balushahi

Chitrakoot: mawa

Gonda: dahi bada (Itiyathok), kachori

Bahraich: chamcham

Balrampur: coconut barfi, kalakand, local sweets

Shravasti: imarti

Gorakhpur: litti-chokha, garlic mini samosas, barfi

Maharajganj: litti-chokha, khoya sweets, jaggery sweets

Deoria: malpua, curd-chura, jaggery jalebi

Kushinagar: banana chips, peda, red khoya

Jhansi: dal bafla, balushahi

Jalaun: rasgulla, gujiya

Lalitpur: milk halwa, bajra roti

Kanpur Nagar: samosa, laddoo, malai makkhan

Kanpur Dehat: edible oil products, lassi

Auraiya: balushahi, jaggery

Etawah: mustard-based dishes, chutney, buttermilk, kheer mohan

Farrukhabad: dal moth, roasted potatoes

Kannauj: gatta sweets, khoya peda

Lucknow: rewari, chaat, malai makkhan, "mango produce"

Hardoi: aloo puri, laddoo, imarti

Lakhimpur Kheri: banana dishes, peda, kheer mohan, rasgulla

Raebareli: spices

Sitapur: malai, samosa, pakodi, peda

Unnao: kala jamun, samosa, kachori, laung puri

Meerut: rewari, gajak, namakpare

Ghaziabad: soya chaap, pickles

Gautam Buddha Nagar: cakes, bakery products

Hapur: papad

Bulandshahr: khurchan, peda

Baghpat: balushahi, ghewar

Mirzapur: lal peda, balushahi, rasgulla, peda

Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar): dal pitha, thekua, khoya peda, gujiya

Sonbhadra: gulab jamun

Moradabad: dal dishes

Rampur: hapsi halwa

Amroha: mango dishes, pickles

Sambhal: sewaiyan, gajak, balushahi

Bijnor: gajak, sesame sweets, barfi

Prayagraj: sabzi-kachori, imarti, rasgulla

Fatehpur: bedai puri, rabri

Kaushambi: jaggery sweets, tilkut, barfi

Pratapgarh: amla jam

Varanasi: tiranga barfi, thandai, lassi, kachori, Banarasi paan, laung lata

Jaunpur: imarti, Jaunpuri radish

Ghazipur: pickles, matar chaat, rasgulla, jalebi

Chandauli: black-rice dishes, gulab jamun, lassi

Saharanpur: honey-based products, chaat

Muzaffarnagar: jaggery, rewari, peda

Shamli: rewari, gajak

Officials say the bigger aim of the scheme is to support local businesses, create jobs and help traditional foods from smaller districts reach a larger market. But for many food lovers, the missing kebabs and biryanis have ended up becoming the biggest discussion around the scheme.