Hardik Pandya's Son Turns 5-Months Old And We Can't Take Eyes Off His 'Snowy' Cake  

Pandya posted a picture from Agastya's fifth month birthday celebration on his Instagram feed. The picture features the family of three and a super cute cake.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 31, 2020 10:52 IST

Hardik Pandya is a famous Indian all-rounder

Cricketer Hardik Pandya And Actress Natasa Stankovic took their fans by surprise when they announced that they were expecting their first baby in June this this year. They named their first-born Agastya, and the internet fell for the toddler almost instantly. Pandya often takes to Instagram to give us a sneak-peak into Agastya's daily activities. We have seen on Hardik's Instagram stories how the doting father often takes him out for walks and also films Pandya Jr. during his bath time.  

This year, Hardik also went to UAE for the IPL and was part of the winning team 'Mumbai Indians'. Now that he has reunited with his son after the three-month long tour, he making all the efforts to spend maximum time with his family, monthly birthday celebrations of his son seems to be one way.  

Pandya posted a picture from Agastya's fifth month birthday celebration on his Instagram feed. The picture features the family of three and a super cute cake. The cake had a reindeer embossed right in the front, wearing a Santa cap. The blue and white fondue resembled a snowy sky and the white beads looked like the balls of snow. Agastya was all smiles as he posed for the camera right next to the themed cake.  

Hardik Pandya also dressed up like Santa Claus on Christmas giving company to his little son who was also acing his festive number.  
 



