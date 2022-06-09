Food wastage is a pertinent problem in today's day and age, especially since the problem of hunger is on the rise. The food that we waste and throw away can always be used to feed the millions of people going hungry all over the world. This issue has been highlighted by many celebrities and renowned personalities on the internet. This time, industrialist Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share an important message about food wastage. The picture was from what seemed to be an office canteen of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Take a look at the photo shared by Goenka:

(Also Read: Harsh Goenka's Tweet About His "Best Food Memories" Will Make You Nostalgic)





In the click shared by Goenka, there was a whiteboard with the words, "Take all you can eat, but eat all you can take," written on top in bold letters. Below that, the exact quantity of food wasted the previous day was mentioned, along with how many people it could potentially feed.

This board drew attention to the problem of food wastage and made people sit up and take notice. "In industrialised regions, almost half of the total food squandered, around 300 million tonnes annually, occurs because producers, retailers and consumers discard food that is still fit for consumption. Let's all do something about it," wrote Harsh Goenka in his tweet.





Twitter users completely agreed with the post that Harsh Goenka shared. "Absolutely true - food wastage should be made a crime," wrote one user while another said, "This should be put up at all hotel buffet counters." One user also said, "Cutting food waste is a great way of saving money, helping to feed the world and protect the planet."





Take a look at the reactions:

If you too are trying to reduce your kitchen waste and reuse leftovers in an effective way, click here for some useful tips and tricks.