Mumbai's street food is considered to be one of the most popular ones in India. Recently, a Twitter user had started a heated-up debate when she claimed that Mumbai street food is the best. From Vada Pav to Misal Pav, Bhel Puri to Pav Bhaji - there are plenty of street-style delicacies in Millennium city. Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared an interesting video of Mumbai's street food sellers in the city's Khar area. He pointed out the irony in the clip too. Take a look:







The video was said to be taken at Khar in Mumbai on 26th July night. "While restaurants and shops shut at 4 pm and closed on weekends, street food flourishes at night, under the vigilant eye of the law. Ironic isn't it," he wrote on Twitter. The video received 1.6k likes and several hundred retweets and comments.

In the short video, we could see the entire city engulfed in darkness while one busy street buzzed with lights. The street was apparently where Mumbai's famous street food was being sold. The audio of the clip also elaborated on the same issue. It was unclear whether the voice was Harsh Goenka's or not. "While thousands and lacs of restaurants are shut and have no permission to operate. This is in spite of paying all taxes and license fees. Millions and millions of people are walking on the street and eating from roadside places," was the audio in the background of the video.





Twitter remained divided about the video. While some agreed with the irony, others said that the street food vendors had to do this to earn a living.

What did you think about the video? Tell us in the comments below.