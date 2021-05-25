The Coronavirus pandemic has transformed the way we eat out. Restaurants and eateries are taking stringent measures to ensure that diners are at ease when visiting. Proper social distancing, sanitation and mask for waiting staff are some of the new additions to every restaurant. But what about the eateries which do not have enough room to practice distancing between every table? New and innovative solutions are being devised by various outlets to attract customers while preventing the spread of the pandemic. Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a video of one such restaurant which is serving food to customers in their cars itself. Wondering how it works? Take a look:

(Also Read: Industrialist Harsh Goenka Visits Restaurant After Three Months And Here's Why Twitterati Are Loving It)

"When restaurants are closed, dining-in Indian style," wrote Harsh Goenka with the video. The original video was taken from Qatar-based food blogger @foodieshamsi. He had shared the video on his Instagram handle, where it received 334k views and counting. The restaurant featured in the video was Dosa Street in Qatar, Doha which is serving food in the drive-and-dine style.





In the 54-second clip, we can see the visuals of the blogger seated in his car while food is served to him inside itself. An oblong table is balanced between the two front windows, thus creating a surface to place the food. Then, two plates of food are brought and served by the staff. Vertical Dosas are stuffed with various ingredients to create a fusion dish and paired with yummy chutneys and fresh Sambhar. There was also a Parotta with a lip-smacking gravy served in the car itself.





Twitter users retweeted and liked the interesting video by Harsh Goenka. Hundreds of users wanted to know where food was being served in this drive-and-dine way. Many also thought that the innovative idea could be brought to Indian eateries as well.





Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of the video shared by Harsh Goenka? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.